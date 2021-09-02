State, county COVID-19 cases may be flattening, hospitalizations likely to increase

After a steep increase since July, Washington’s COVID-19 cases may be starting to level off, but the state and Cowlitz County will continue to see rising hospitalizations, according to health officials.
COVID-19 cases hopefully will plateau and decrease, but that is “pure conjecture at this point,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, acting chief science officer, during a media briefing Thursday.
State modeling shows hospitalizations, which typically lag behind cases, are on track to continue increasing over the next couple weeks, Lindquist said.
“I have seen that preliminary data, and it does not look good. It is concerning to say the least,” he said. “Our best hope is that we have a downturn in cases, but again, like we keep saying, vaccinating and preventing ongoing cases is our best chance at protecting the hospitals.”
Cowlitz County on Thursday recorded 77 new COVID-19 cases, with 8,830 total confirmed and 1,033 probable cases. The county has recorded 127 COVID-19 deaths.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 57 COVID-19 inpatients as of Thursday morning.
Cowlitz County’s high case and hospitalization rates are in part because of its lower vaccination rate and community behavior, said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer.
As of Monday, 51.4% of county residents had initiated vaccination and 46.2% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 60.6% of people had initiated vaccination and 55% were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Krager said Cowlitz County’s vaccination rates are lower among more high-risk individuals as well, which is reflected in the hospitalization demographics.
About 72% of county residents 65 years old and older were fully vaccinated as of Monday, compared to 80% statewide.
Over the spring, the rate of 50- to 64-year-olds hospitalized for COVID-19 was higher than the rate of hospitalizations among those 65 and older, he said. The rate now is higher among residents 65 and older, although hospitalizations among all age groups have increased, Krager said.
A “general lack of concern about COVID-19” among many county residents also is contributing to the higher rates, he said.
Many unvaccinated people aren’t taking any safety precautions, while other residents have received the vaccine, but aren’t being as cautious as they should, Krager said. The county has recorded some breakthrough cases — fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 — but they are not contributing significantly to the hospitalizations, he said.
Krager said the department is trying to get people to understand the strain the surge is putting on the healthcare system.
“If the hospital is so full they can’t take care of everyone, that means people are going to suffer, people are going to die who otherwise would not have died,” Krager said. “Those things are going to happen as a consequence of ... a combination of the COVID surge and staffing concerns.”
Similarly to the state, Cowlitz County is seeing the increase in cases slow, but they are still at an extremely high level, Krager said.
“Even if cases did flatten out, if they stayed at this level it would be devastating for the hospital system and we’d continue to have a lot of deaths in Cowlitz County,” he said.
The county’s seven-day hospitalization rate peaked at about 60 admissions per 100,000 people from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, which was about four times the state’s peak rate of 15 per 100,000. Krager said he is concerned deaths will follow at a similarly high rate.
From the beginning of July, when the delta variant likely became the most prevalent in the state and county, through Aug. 31 Cowlitz County has recorded 29 of its 126 COVID-19 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
New COVID-19 deaths in the county have been above the state per capita average since around January, according to the county health department’s most recent data report.
“I just want to encourage people to be safe,” Krager said. “We are seeing really unfortunate, preventable deaths, which are heartbreaking as a physician to see. I want people to be safe, even if they choose not to be vaccinated, which I think is the best way to be protected, to avoid being around people who are sick, large groups, to please wear a mask inside. ... I would encourage people to do that and hopefully we can turn a corner on these cases.”