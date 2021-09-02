State, county COVID-19 cases may be flattening, hospitalizations likely to increase

“If the hospital is so full they can’t take care of everyone, that means people are going to suffer, people are going to die who otherwise would not have died,” Krager said. “Those things are going to happen as a consequence of ... a combination of the COVID surge and staffing concerns.”

Similarly to the state, Cowlitz County is seeing the increase in cases slow, but they are still at an extremely high level, Krager said.

“Even if cases did flatten out, if they stayed at this level it would be devastating for the hospital system and we’d continue to have a lot of deaths in Cowlitz County,” he said.

The county’s seven-day hospitalization rate peaked at about 60 admissions per 100,000 people from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, which was about four times the state’s peak rate of 15 per 100,000. Krager said he is concerned deaths will follow at a similarly high rate.

From the beginning of July, when the delta variant likely became the most prevalent in the state and county, through Aug. 31 Cowlitz County has recorded 29 of its 126 COVID-19 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

New COVID-19 deaths in the county have been above the state per capita average since around January, according to the county health department’s most recent data report.

“I just want to encourage people to be safe,” Krager said. “We are seeing really unfortunate, preventable deaths, which are heartbreaking as a physician to see. I want people to be safe, even if they choose not to be vaccinated, which I think is the best way to be protected, to avoid being around people who are sick, large groups, to please wear a mask inside. ... I would encourage people to do that and hopefully we can turn a corner on these cases.”

