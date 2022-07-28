Staff shortages at nursing homes, hospices prevent hospitals, like St. John in Longview, from discharging patients

Local health officials say Cowlitz County’s healthcare system is “unsustainable” — similar to the rest of the state — and not primarily because of COVID-19.

Instead, a perfect storm of issues is creating a domino effect across Washington that could back up local hospital care. Longterm care facilities like nursing homes often can’t accept new patients — due to issues like staffing shortages and low insurance reimbursements — so people stay in hospitals longer.

These and other factors, including wage increases and pandemic-related costs exceeding revenue, have created a dire financial situation for hospitals, the Washington State Hospital Association reported last week.

Hospital capacity

Statewide, 10% to 20% of hospital capacity is taken up by patients who no longer need hospital care, said Taya Briley, executive vice president for the hospital association. The association reported staffing shortages at longterm care facilities is a major contributing factor for hospital discharge delays across the state.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview reports the facility has more patients today because of COVID-19 and the need for higher levels of care and longer stays, as well as a lack of places to discharge patients.

St. John’s patient census has hovered around 113 for the past several months, when historically, it would be around 85 to 90 this time of year, said Debra Carnes, PeaceHealth spokesperson. PeaceHealth St. John typically has about 10 to 15 patients each day ready for discharge, but places to send them are not always available, she said.

“When nursing homes or other post-acute care facilities are unavailable for these patients, they stay in our medical center for longer,” Carnes said. “This means there are fewer acute care beds available for patients from our emergency department.”

St. John has not seen delays for those requiring urgent care due to capacity issues. However, the hospital is still working through a backlog of elective procedures from suspension earlier in the pandemic, Carnes said. Those procedures sometimes have to be delayed or rescheduled to prioritize emergency care, she said.

Longterm care staffing ‘crisis’

Staffing shortages began long before COVID and have gotten worse, with many facilities reporting open beds they can’t safely fill, said Alyssa Odegaard, vice president of public policy for LeadingAge Washington, which represents longterm care facilities.

Quote "There was a workforce shortage before the pandemic. You can call it a shortage then, and we can call it a crisis now." — Greg Pang, Community Home Health and Hospice CEO.

In Cowlitz County’s four nursing homes, total licensed beds were 46% to 80% filled with patients as of July 3, according to data from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees those facilities. It’s unclear if those beds are unfilled because of staffing shortages, COVID-19 restrictions or other reasons, as two local nursing home companies did not respond to The Daily News calls.

At Community Home Health and Hospice’s Longview facility, about seven of the 12 beds are filled, said CEO Greg Pang. That’s up from the average of about five residents earlier in the pandemic because of a lack of staff, he said.

“There was a workforce shortage before the pandemic,” Pang said. “You can call it a shortage then, and we can call it a crisis now.”

The “unprecedented” staffing shortage has created access issues everywhere, including long wait lists and unavailable beds, Pang said.

He said the state needs to look at implementing incentives and scholarships to build back the healthcare workforce. Lawmakers should also address barriers to entering the industry, like long wait times for nurses from out of state to get licensed in Washington, he said.

Insurance reimbursements

Most of Candace Abbott’s clients at Sunset Guardians in Longview are on Medicaid and it can be difficult to get a spot for patients at a nursing home or other facility depending on the reimbursement rate for their care.

Abbott said the situation is “a complete mess,” with one patient she knew of staying in the hospital for seven months because of discharge barriers.

Medicaid, Medicare and commercial insurers statewide are not adjusting rates to match the current “inflationary environment,” with some stagnant for eight or nine years, Pang said.

“We as an agency have been in a position, if the company won’t cover cost of care, we can no longer admit those patients,” he said.

Insurance reimbursement rates are not keeping pace as expenses, including wages, increase, he added. A 2% to 4% cost of living adjustment is “not even close” to keeping up with expenses, he said.

St. John and regional PeaceHealth facilities are facing similar issues, Carnes said.

“Since reimbursement for care is frequently capped — no matter how long patients stay in the hospital — our medical center finances are negatively impacted both by serving fewer patients and by keeping patients longer,” she said.

During the 2023 Legislative session, the Washington State Hospital Association plans to push for an increase to state insurance reimbursement rates.

Guardianship law

Another barrier to discharging patients is Washington state’s guardianship law, which makes it harder for patients to move to another facility.

The current guardianship law in Washington requires a family member with legal guardianship to sign off before moving a patient out of a hospital. If no family member is available, the patient can use a court-appointed guardian, but that can take time.

Abbot said guardian services are used for a mixture of scenarios, including for people who don’t have any family, have dementia or some other reason they can’t care for themselves alone, those with family members who can’t agree on a decision, and for some who don’t know how to navigate the system.

The hospital association has also urged the state to reconsider its interpretation of the law.

“We have solutions that we know will decant the system,” Briley, with the association, said. “We need to make sure these strategies are being deployed as quickly as they can be to support the acute care part of the healthcare system so folks can get the care they need when they need it.”