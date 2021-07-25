Staff shortage at St. John prompts nurse union letter, hospital says high volume of patients causing strain

Current staffing levels at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center are “woefully insufficient” and creating unsafe work conditions, a letter from the Washington State Nurses Association to the hospital alleges. The hospital said “unprecedented patient volumes” are straining resources throughout the region.

“Our nurses at PeaceHealth St. John are tired and are quickly burning out,” the letter said, as staffing levels are causing nurses to miss meal and rest breaks and take on high patient loads.

Hospital spokeswoman Debra Carnes said the number of people “seeking and needing care is extraordinary” at hospitals throughout the area, taxing resources.

“Patient safety is always our top priority, and we remain committed to providing high-quality care to our community,” she said. “Currently, we are experiencing unprecedented patient volumes at PeaceHealth St. John along with hospitals up and down the I-5 corridor.”

The letter asked PeaceHealth St. John to “do everything in its power to ensure that staffing levels are safe for both nurses and your patient population,” as per the contract between the union and hospital.