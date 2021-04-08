Some Lower Columbia Region health care staff hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine demand remains high ahead of eligibility opening to all Washington residents 16 years old and older next week, yet some of the first people eligible for the vaccine remain unvaccinated.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center set a minimum goal of getting 75% of staff vaccinated and has been trailing it for several weeks, spokesman Randy Querin said. About 72% of caregivers in PeaceHealth’s Columbia Network in Cowlitz and Clark counties have been vaccinated, he said.

“We continue to talk to our own staff about the importance of getting this, the safety of it, the efficacy of it,” Querin said. “We’re moving the needle, but we’re not where we hope to be yet among our own staff.”

About 58% of Cowlitz Family Health Center staff are vaccinated, Chief Executive Officer Jim Coffee said Thursday. Coffee said he does not ask people why they haven’t been vaccinated because he doesn’t want the question to be viewed as shaming or targeting an employee.

“It really is a personal choice,” he said. “Do I think it’s a smart one to not get vaccinated for this disease that’s killing people? No, but that’s my personal opinion.”

