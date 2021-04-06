Social gatherings drive rise in Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases

Krager said it's understandable that people are tired of the pandemic, but virus activity is too high for people to stop taking precautions.

"Any time we dip down, people seem to let their guard down, and it starts spreading again," he said. "We're so close. We've vaccinated a lot of people but we still have a long way to go."

As of Saturday, about 27.4% of Cowlitz County residents initiated vaccination and 17% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 30.8% residents have initiated vaccination and 19.5% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

Krager said the county is not seeing outbreaks in long-term care facilities or businesses. Many COVID-19 patients tell the health department they likely were exposed at a get-together, party or from a family member, he said. Notably, a mid-March karaoke party sickened several people, Krager said.

"It's those sorts of things happening over and over that are leading to some of the spread," he said.

Krager said 19-to-40-year-olds are driving the increase in cases, with cases falling among those 65 and older. People 65 and older have been eligible for COVID-19 vaccination since mid-January.