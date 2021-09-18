SmileMobile dental clinic in Longview Tuesday to Thursday

The SmileMobile dental clinic will be in Longview Tuesday through Thursday to provide services to babies, children, youths, pregnant or postpartum people and adults on Apple Health (Medicaid) or who are uninsured.

The dental bus will be parked at the Cowlitz Tribal Health Clinic at 1044 11th Ave., Longview. To schedule an appointment, call 888-286-9105. People with insurance are asked to bring an insurance card to the visit. Uninsured patients are charged on a sliding scale based on income and family size.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the appointment, the dental team may provide an examination, oral health education, fluoride varnish, sealants, simple extraction, temporary filling or X-rays, as well as a written referral. The clinic is not providing cleanings or other services that generate aerosols because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All areas of the SmileMobile will be cleaned and disinfected frequently and hand sanitizer will be available. Patients are scheduled one at a time to maintain physical distancing.

The SmileMobile is operated by the Arcora Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of Washington, the state’s largest dental benefits company.

The bus travels the state year-round. More than 45,000 patients have been examined and treated, according to the organization.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.