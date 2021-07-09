SmileMobile dental clinic coming to Longview next week

SmileMobile dental clinic will be in Longview Monday through Thursday to provide services to babies, children, youth, pregnant or postpartum people and adults on Apple Health (Medicaid) or who are uninsured.

The dental bus will be parked at the Cowlitz Tribal Health Clinic at 1044 11th Ave. in Longview. People can call 888-286-9105 to schedule an appointment. Those with insurance are asked to bring an insurance card to the visit. Uninsured patients are charged on a sliding scale based on income and family size.

At the appointment, the dental team may provide: an examination, oral health education, fluoride varnish, sealants, simple extraction, temporary filling or X-rays, as well as a written referral. The clinic is not providing cleanings or other services that generate aerosols because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Program Officer Karri Amundson said the SmileMobile connects patients to the Dentist Link referral service to help them find a local clinic that takes their insurance or offers services to uninsured people. Parents with children 5 and younger who are on Medicaid will be directed to the Access to Baby and Child Dentistry Program, she said.

