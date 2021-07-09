 Skip to main content
SmileMobile dental clinic coming to Longview next week
SmileMobile

The SmileMobile will be parked in Longview Monday through Thursday to provide dental appointments to people on Medicaid or who are uninsured. 

 Arcora Foundation, Contributed

SmileMobile dental clinic will be in Longview Monday through Thursday to provide services to babies, children, youth, pregnant or postpartum people and adults on Apple Health (Medicaid) or who are uninsured.

The dental bus will be parked at the Cowlitz Tribal Health Clinic at 1044 11th Ave. in Longview. People can call 888-286-9105 to schedule an appointment. Those with insurance are asked to bring an insurance card to the visit. Uninsured patients are charged on a sliding scale based on income and family size.

At the appointment, the dental team may provide: an examination, oral health education, fluoride varnish, sealants, simple extraction, temporary filling or X-rays, as well as a written referral. The clinic is not providing cleanings or other services that generate aerosols because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Program Officer Karri Amundson said the SmileMobile connects patients to the Dentist Link referral service to help them find a local clinic that takes their insurance or offers services to uninsured people. Parents with children 5 and younger who are on Medicaid will be directed to the Access to Baby and Child Dentistry Program, she said.

All areas of the SmileMobile will be cleaned and disinfected frequently and hand sanitizer will be available. Patients are scheduled one at a time to maintain physical distancing.

Patients are asked to wait in their car on arrival and call or text the SmileMobile at 206-418-8970. A SmileMobile team member will screen patients for COVID-19 before the start of their appointment.

The SmileMobile is operated by the Arcora Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of Washington, the state’s largest dental benefits company.

The bus travels the state year-round and has examined and treated more than 45,000 patients, according to the organization.

If you go

What: SmileMobile dental clinic

When: Monday-Thursday by appointment

Where: Cowlitz Tribal Health Clinic, 1044 11th Ave., Longview

Info: 888-286-9105

