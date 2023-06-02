Health officials are investigating a multistate salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry that's sickened 13 Washington residents.
One Cowlitz County case has been reported, as well as cases in Kitsap, Spokane, Yakima, King, Grant, Thurston and Skagit counties, according to the state Department of Health.
Four Washington residents have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported as of Thursday. More than 100 people in 31 states have been infected, according to the health department.
Salmonella is a bacteria that can be found in poultry manure. Backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry salmonella even if they look healthy and clean. The bacteria can spread to cages, coops, hay, plants and soil where poultry live.
“If you have a backyard flock, take steps to protect yourself and your family from salmonella infection,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, Washington State chief science officer, in a statement. “Always wash your hands with soap and water after you've touched poultry, or soil or objects they’ve had contact with.”
People infected with salmonella usually become sick one to three days after exposure. Symptoms include diarrhea that can be bloody, fever, chills, stomach cramps, and occasionally vomiting.
Most people recover within four to seven days without treatment, but some may experience more severe illness requiring medical treatment or hospitalization. Children under five, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get severely sick and should avoid handling backyard poultry, according to the health department.