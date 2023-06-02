How to keep you, flocks safe

• Wash hands with soap and running water after touching backyard poultry or anything where they live and roam.

• Don’t kiss or snuggle poultry.

• Don’t eat or drink around your poultry.

• Keep poultry and care supplies outside of the home.

• Supervise children around birds; children younger than five should not touch birds.

• Separate the flock from wildlife.

• Practice good biosecurity.

• Safely handle, cook, and store eggs.

Source: Washington State Department of Health