Report: One in 100 Cowlitz County residents an active COVID case; rates declining

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases continue to fall but remain high, with more than one in every 100 residents with an active infection.

The county health department estimates Cowlitz County had 1,113 identified active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, according to a data report published Thursday. Cases are considered active for 10 days after symptoms begin, or for those without symptoms, 10 days after a test. That number doesn't include at-home tests, so the true number of cases is probably higher.

County and state case counts peaked around mid-January and are declining. Cowlitz County recorded 582 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, down from peak of 1,288 Jan. 10 to Jan. 16.

School-age children 5 to 17 years old have the highest case rates in the county, according to the report.

In early February, Cowlitz County school districts reported falling cases in line with the countywide trend.

Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools.

The Longview School District has recorded 129 COVID-19 cases among students and 22 among staff so far this month. The district reported 968 total cases in January.

Kelso has not reported any cases since Jan. 21. The district only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools.

Castle Rock has reported 13 student cases and two staff cases so far in February.

Hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations

Cowlitz County's hospitalization rate does not appear to be falling like the state's.

The county's hospitalization rate rose from mid-December through mid-January but appears to have leveled off. In the second half of January, an average of four county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 per day, according to the county report.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center has seen the number of COVID-19 patients decrease over the past week, with 18 as of Friday, compared to 28 the week before. Cowlitz County hospitalizations include residents at all hospitals, not just St. John.

The county recorded an average of two people dying from COVID-19 every three days in December and January, according to the report. In each month, 21 residents have died from COVID-19, but death counts for January are incomplete because of reporting lags. Five county residents died from COVID-19 so far in February, bringing the total to 314 as of Feb. 13.

Cowlitz County's vaccination rate lags behind the state, with 61.5% of residents initiating vaccination and 55.8% fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Statewide, 73.4% of residents had initiated vaccination and 66.6% were fully vaccinated.

State and county health officials encouraged people who have not received a vaccine or booster to get one ahead of the mask mandate lifting. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the state would end the rule requiring masks for most indoor public spaces on March 21.

Dr. Alan Melnick, Cowlitz County health officer, said just because the mandate will be lifting doesn't mean people shouldn't take precautions. For example, the state has a "ways to go" in getting 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated, he said.

About 12% of Cowlitz County 5- to 11-year-olds were fully vaccinated, compared to 28.6% statewide as of Wednesday. Among 12- to 17-year-olds, 38% were fully vaccinated in Cowlitz County, compared to 57% statewide.

After the statewide mandate is lifted, local health officials can implement restrictions. Melnick said he had no intention of doing that for the six counties he oversees, and any decision would be in discussion with the school districts and community.

"We’ll be monitoring this really closely," Melnick said. "Right now there's no plan to, and I see no reason why to, do something more strict than what the state is doing."

