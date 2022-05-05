Report: Cowlitz County death rate up 18% in 2021, COVID-19 third-leading cause

Cowlitz County's overall death rate increased at least 18% in 2021, when COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death, according to a new county report published Thursday.

The Health and Human Services report explores the leading causes of death by age group, with specific looks at COVID-19, drug and alcohol overdoses and suicide deaths. The department created the report because of public interest and common questions related to youth and COVID-19 deaths, said Shannon Hoskins, county epidemiologist.

The county's death rate decreased 1% per year on average from 2015 to 2019, according to the report. Before and during the pandemic, cancer and heart disease were the top two leading causes of death among all county residents.

Preliminary data show deaths from cancer, heart disease and other common causes did not change significantly in 2020 or 2021. COVID-19 increased significantly from 27 deaths in 2020 to at least 244 in 2021, according to the report.

As of Wednesday, the county has recorded 348 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths, with 77 occurring in 2022.

Cause of death is most often determined by a physician, and the coroner or medical examiner determines the cause of sudden or unexplained deaths, according to the county health department. If COVID-19 is listed as the cause, the department's nursing staff review that person's medical records. Death data for 2021 is preliminary and likely will be finalized in the fall.

COVID-19 deaths

In 2020, Cowlitz County did not get hit as hard as the state by COVID-19 deaths, Hoskins said. The county did not see a spike in deaths at the beginning of the pandemic and recorded its first COVID-19 death in July.

The county's death rate went from below state average to above during the delta wave. Cowlitz County's seven-day death rate peaked at 19 per 100,000 people in mid-September, about 4.5 times higher than the state's rate of 4.2 per 100,000 around the same time.

The county's highest death rate during the omicron surge this winter was 9 per 100,000, compared to the state's peak of 5.5 per 100,000.

In response to why the county didn't get hit harder by omicron, Hoskins said Cowlitz County was hit just as hard, but "we got so bowled over with delta, it just dwarfed anything else."

In 2021, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death among all ages, and the first leading cause of death among 35- to 49-year-olds, the report states. Cancer and COVID-19 tied as the leading causes of death among 50- to 64-year-olds.

County residents 80 years old and older have the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths, according to the department.

The leading causes of the death for people 35 to 49 years old before the pandemic include unintentional injuries, cancer, heart disease, suicide and overdose, according to the report.

Hoskins said she wasn't surprised COVID was the overall third-leading cause of death last year, but she didn't expect it to be the top cause for people 35 to 49 years old.

"I was also surprised by that finding for that age group," said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer. "Generally people don't die at that age. ... Obviously we value life at all ages, but the impact of someone dying when they're 85 is different than someone dying when they're 35 and the impact it has on other people."

Youth and young adults

In 2020, COVID-19 deaths were on par with overdose and suicide deaths, but jumped to an amount roughly 10 times higher in 2021. Last year, overdose deaths likely increased and suicides may have seen a small increase, according to the report.

COVID-19 caused 2,684 potential years of life lost, about four times more than either overdoses or suicides, the report states. Years of life lost is calculated based on the age of people who died subtracted from the county's average life expectancy of 78.

The report looks at deaths among youth and young adults because the department received a lot of questions about those age groups, Hoskins said.

In 2020 and 2021, the county recorded too few deaths among children 17 and younger to report the exact numbers, according to the report. Hoskins said because of a confidentiality agreement with the state Department of Health and privacy concerns, the department does not release counts fewer than 10.

There is no evidence of substantial increases in suicide deaths or overdose deaths among those 17 years old and younger, the report states. These types of deaths among children are very rare and the county has recorded fewer than 10 each in the last 20 years, Hoskins said.

According to the report, there also was no significant increase in suicides or overdose deaths among residents 18 to 34 years old. This age group recorded five COVID-19 deaths total as of March 30, according to the county's COVID data webpage.

If people are concerned "the pandemic has been born on backs of young people" because of high numbers of overdoses and suicides, that doesn't seem to be the case in Cowlitz County, Hoskins said. However, there are other mental health concerns people should have on their radar, she said.

Excess deaths

The report addresses another common question of how many people died from COVID-19 who would have died due to an underlying medical condition.

In 2021, 232 more people died than expected based on pre-pandemic trends, according to the report. Hoskins said while she can't say that all of those deaths were specifically caused by coronavirus, other data gives more information.

"It's really impossible to know, for any given death, how much longer that person would have lived without having COVID," she said Wednesday. "One thing we can do is look at how many people died overall. If the people who died of COVID would have died anyway, we would have seen the death rate remain stable, but we didn't see that."

The county recorded about 1,300 non-COVID-19 deaths in 2020 and 2021, with 1,326 total in 2020 and 1,550 total in 2021.

Krager said the county's excess deaths reflect nationwide and worldwide trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts there were a total of about 1.1 million excess deaths in the United States since Feb. 1, 2020.

"It's disheartening to know how many people died who wouldn't haven't otherwise died," Krager said. "How many deaths could have been prevented by vaccine? Not all, but a decent chunk. That's hard to see as a physician and public health official."

The report did not specifically address COVID-19 deaths among vaccinated and unvaccinated residents because the numbers are too small, Hoskins said.

According to a Department of Health report, unvaccinated Washington residents 65 years old and older are 4.6 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those vaccinated who completed their primary series.

Krager said anything that caused as many deaths as COVID-19 did in 2020, about the same as suicides and overdoses, would be notable.

"It was not good that happened in 2020, and then it was 10 times worse the next year," he said. "COVID in 2021 in Cowlitz County was pretty devastating. I hope 2022 is different for Cowlitz County."

