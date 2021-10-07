Report: At least 56 Cowlitz County residents died from COVID-19 in September

Cowlitz County recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths per month in September, with 56 as of Wednesday, according to the county health department.

That number could increase, as the state considers the most recent 32 days incomplete because of reporting lags, according to the county data report released Thursday.

“New COVID-19 deaths in Cowlitz County continue the increase which began in August and have exceeded the previous all-time high,” the report states.

September’s death count tops the previous high of 41 in August, which was more than double the previous monthly high of 18 in January.

More than 95% of the county’s total confirmed COVID-19 deaths had underlying conditions and about 25% of them were associated with a long-term care facility, according to the report.

The county recorded five new deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 210. Cowlitz County’s most recent per capita death rate is just over four times the state average.

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates have decreased from their August peaks and may be leveling off or slowly decreasing, but remain above the state averages.