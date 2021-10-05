Refrigerated trailer relieves Cowlitz County morgue; COVID-19 vaccines offer protection amid delta

The refrigerated trailer Cowlitz County purchased in early September has provided the morgue with "the relief we were looking for" since it arrived about three weeks ago, Coroner Tim Davidson said Tuesday.

The county commissioners approved the trailer purchase and related emergency declaration Sept. 8 after a surge in COVID-19 deaths overwhelmed morgue and funeral home capacity.

Deaths have slowed, but are still "pushing the limits" of what the trailer and the building can hold, Davidson said. Morgue occupancy has remained fairly steady over the last month in part because it takes families time to work with funeral homes and make plans, he said.

The morgue's cold storage can normally hold 12 bodies and the trailer can hold 16, for 28 total. As of Tuesday afternoon, the morgue had 26 bodies, Davidson said. The caseload has slowed down to about normal, which includes about three investigations per day plus deaths at the hospital, nursing homes or at hospice, he said.

Davidson said cooperation among his office, the county's six funeral homes, the hospital and other providers and facilities has been key to manage the surge.

This week, the coroner's office is moving into its new building, which will be able to hold about 50 bodies.