Two R.A. Long High School seniors won the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services’ public service announcement contest for their video message about healthier eating habits, the department announced Friday.

In their short video, Ethan Pelletier and Jasper Keller give an example of foods that provide daily nutritional needs.

The students’ PSA will be featured on the health department’s Facebook page and website during National Public Health Week this week and for the next 60 days. The message will also be broadcast on local television and radio stations this week.

The winners were awarded a three-month membership to the YMCA of Southwest Washington.

The health department held the contest to raise awareness about public health issues, such as nutrition, smoking, substance abuse, physical activity, mental health, preventative medicine, oral health, emergency preparedness, and other topics promoting public health.