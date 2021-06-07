Pop-up blood drive in Kelso this week to help address "summer shortage"

During the pandemic, Bloodworks saw a lot of first-time donors, as other activities were suspended, Reagan said. No matter what level of pandemic-related restrictions are in place, giving blood is always “an essential activity,” she said.

Bloodworks issued a “code red” call for donors in April when it had less than a 24-hour supply of blood on its shelves. Confusion about donating after getting the COVID-19 vaccine and warm weather led to an increase in cancelations and no shows, according to the organization.

After the alert, the organization had an influx of donors but it needs more people to give blood regularly, Reagan said.

“We see people answer the call when there’s an emergency but we need to keep the blood supply stable,” she said.

Donated blood is ready to use 72 hours after it’s given, so donations in response to something like a mass-casualty incident won’t be ready immediately, Reagan said. Many people, including cancer patients, need regular transfusions.

Only 10% of people eligible to donate blood do so, and some people have misconceptions about giving blood or wrongly think they are ineligible, Reagan said.