People in crisis nationwide can call 988 starting in July. Here is how Cowlitz County is preparing.

In less than a month, Cowlitz County residents in mental health crisis or emotional distress can call or text a three-digit number for help that’s not 911.

On July 16, calls made nationwide to 988 will connect to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

In Washington, the rollout of 988 is part of a larger state effort to redesign the “patchwork” crisis response system, according to the state’s draft plan.

Leaders of regional and local organizations that provide crisis services expect the change to lead to more calls and responses in Cowlitz County.

“I think that’s the goal, ease of access,” said Drew McDaniel, Columbia Wellness CEO. “The opportunity to identify behavioral health as being an essential service, especially for the individuals in this level of need, and having something as simple as 988 to call, I think we will get more calls.”

The plan

In 2020, Congress designated 988 as a new dialing code that will route callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and required states to launch the program by July 16.

Last year, the Washington Legislature passed a bill to develop the state’s plan and partially fund the service through a tax on phone and internet lines. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline trained counselors will answer calls, provide support and connect callers to resources.

Once 988 goes live, calls to that number will continue go to three state call centers that answer National Suicide Prevention Lifeline calls based on callers’ locations. The new 988 line will not replace existing national, state, regional or local crisis lines.

In Washington, three organizations receive calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — Crisis Connections serving King County, Frontier Behavioral Health serving six Eastern Washington counties and Volunteers of America of Western Washington serving the remaining 32 counties.

The protocol for Volunteers of America, which takes National Suicide Prevention Lifeline calls for Cowlitz County, will remain the same after 988 goes live, said Pat Morris, senior director of behavioral health. Trained staff will provide services to callers, who will most often not be transferred to a different line, she said.

“If a call comes to 988 and if we can’t deescalate and provide that person with a safety plan, then our goal is to connect them to their communities via crisis line and the resources we have to make sure those individuals get support within in own community,” she said.

For callers in need of an in-person response, Volunteers of America’s protocol is to keep that person on the line while staff reach out to the local mobile crisis team, Morris said.

McDaniel stressed 988 does not take away any services, but provides an easy-to-reach option for individuals and their families.

“I think the motivation behind the 988 system is much like 911, where a call operator, no matter where you are, will pick up that line,” he said. “That person be able to say, ‘How can we help you?’ And based on what the caller says they will connect them with the appropriate resource. As suspected most of the time that will be the community mobile crisis teams that will go out and provide that service.”

Over the past year, some Cowlitz County law enforcement agencies have also implemented a “crisis coordination team” to help police respond to a growing number of crisis calls. The 988 line, and other changes outlined in the state’s related legislation, aim to connect people in crisis with appropriate help while reducing the use of assistance from police and emergency rooms, according to the state Health Care Authority.

Right now, Columbia Wellness more frequently gets calls transferred from 911 than the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, in part because it’s a familiar and easy number to remember, McDaniel said.

Increased calls

There is already a large volume of crisis calls for Cowlitz, Lewis, Wahkiakum, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties without 988. The region had the highest number of crisis line calls per capita in the state in 2020 and 2021 and the highest number of mobile outreach events per 100,000 residents, according to a report from the Crisis Response Improvement Strategy Committee, set up to help implement the state 988 plan.

The five-county area, known as the Great Rivers region, is one of 10 regional behavioral health administrative service organizations in the state that provides certain mental health services, including crisis response, to all residents, regardless of income or insurance. The regional organization contracts with Columbia Wellness to provide crisis services.

Great Rivers CEO Trinidad Medina said the number of calls is somewhat skewed because not all regions collect the data in the same way; however, the region does have a higher than average per capita call volume.

Challenges

Crisis agencies are looking to hire more staff as a result of the expected calls. Volunteers of America is on track to triple its staff, Morris said.

McDaniel said Columbia Wellness is “presently staffed to meet the need,” though the company is hiring for multiple crisis positions according to its website. McDaniel said the organization will coordinate with Great Rivers to hire additional positions as they come up, which may be difficult.

“Every entity that provides behavioral health services that I know of is trying to get as creative as possible for recruitment and retention,” he said.

Another statewide challenge is developing signal capacity to allow people to call from anywhere in the state, Great Rivers CEO Medina said. Implementing interconnected call centers and referral systems as outlined in the state legislation will take time, he added.

“I think it’s important that as a state we ... move forward in a very thoughtful manner,” Medina said. “This is a system that needs to save peoples lives, and we need to implement it right the first time.”

Staff training will also affect the crisis system’s effectiveness, McDaniel said.

“I think we’re eager to see what it offers and how it helps,” he said. “That to me is the litmus test. Does it do what it’s intended to do? If it allows the calls to transfer appropriately, no dropped calls, interruptions, if allows for information sharing to take place as to resource capacity, bed capacity, and if it allows the system to better get an individual the level of care they need at right time, I think we’ll be able to call this a success.”

