PeaceHealth urges screenings after rise in later-stage cancer patients since pandemic in Longview

Longview PeaceHealth providers are encouraging people to get regular cancer screenings after seeing an increase in patients with later-stage cancer over the last two years.
Nationally, an estimated 9.4 million screenings that would have happened in 2020 didn’t, according to a 2021 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Oncology. Delayed screenings could lead to cancers being diagnosed at a more advanced stage and more people dying, according to the study.
In Washington, regular screenings were paused along with other nonessential procedures from March to May 2020. After restrictions ended, the Longview hospital and clinic couldn’t start screenings again, particularly colonoscopies, until late 2021, said Lisa Doherty, PeaceHealth family medicine physician. The clinic still has a significant backlog of colonoscopies to be scheduled, she added.
As people delayed or skipped screenings, more are ending up at PeaceHealth’s Lower Columbia Region 2Cancer Center with later-stage cancers, said Stephanie Roberts, physician assistant.
Of all the cancer types providers can screen for, the clinic has seen the highest increase in later-stage lung cancer, followed by breast and colorectal cancers, Roberts said. The center doesn’t see a lot of cervical cancer patients because they are sent to Vancouver, but those numbers have likely increased as well, she added.
Why delay screenings?
Some PeaceHealth patients were concerned about going into the hospital for screenings in the midst of the pandemic, Doherty said. Most people eligible for screenings are older and at higher risk of serious outcomes from COVID-19, she added.
“We’ve heard people are afraid to come to appointments because they feel all sick people are at the hospital,” Doherty said. “We try to reassure them with the measures we’re taking, but it has been a struggle for a lot of older patients because they’re afraid to come to any medical setting.”
All patients, visitors and staff are required to wear face masks in healthcare settings, including PeaceHealth facilities. Surfaces are regularly sanitized and patients admitted to the hospital are tested for COVID-19, according to PeaceHealth.
One of the biggest reasons for a drop in breast cancer screenings is patients don’t feel bad, so they don’t come in, Doherty said. But tumors aren’t typically noticeable until they are 5 or 6 mm — significantly larger and a later-stage cancer than a 2-mm tumor a mammogram can find, she said.
“The benefit of things like a mammogram or colonoscopy is finding them before clinically evident because that is when they’re the most treatable,” Doherty said. “By the time you have symptoms it’s significantly harder to treat those cancers. If they’re found before they are clinically evident, the cure rate is significantly higher.”
Some patients have put off visits and screenings because inflation and the high cost of gas, Doherty added. But in the long run, treatment is far more expensive than screening, she said.
“If you feel fine, you should have a screening,” she said. “If you have symptoms it’s not a screening, it’s a diagnosis.”
Later diagnosis
A drop in cancer screenings since March 2020 preceded a drop in cancer diagnoses, according to a nationwide study published last year by the Journal of the American Medical Association.
The study shows fewer people were diagnosed during the pandemic with cancers most commonly diagnosed before the COVID-19 outbreak. Mean monthly new diagnoses in the early months of the pandemic fell roughly 30% compared to pre-pandemic levels. From November 2020 to March 2021, diagnoses fell 19%.
Most cancers have four stages, with one and two considered early and three and four are late. Stage four is always metastatic, which is when the cancer cells spread to other parts of the body, and typically are incurable.
Roberts said earlier stages can often be treated with surgery alone, while later stages may require surgery and chemotherapy, radiation therapy and longterm medications. Intensive treatment often has side effects like nausea, vomiting, fatigue, hair loss, and patients may not be able to work during it, she said.
“The emotional toll we see regardless of what stage of diagnosis, hearing the word cancer is a big deal,” Roberts said. “(It’s) definitely a different emotional toll when you’re also told it’s incurable and going to affect overall well-being and life expectancy.”