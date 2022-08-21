PeaceHealth urges screenings after rise in later-stage cancer patients since pandemic in Longview

Common cancer screenings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide general guidelines for cancer screenings, but some people may need screenings at a younger age or more often depending on their risk. Patients should discuss their needs with their doctor.

Breast cancer: Screening recommended for those 40 and older, and includes a physical exam and mammogram, which is an x-ray of the breast.

Cervical cancer: Screening recommended starting at age 21, includes a pap smear performed by primary care or obstetric/gynecology provider annually or less often depending on risk factors.

Colon cancer: Screening recommended for those 45 and older every five to 10 years depending on risk factors, and may include a noninvasive stool test or colonoscopy.

Lung cancer: Screening recommended annually for those at risk based on age and smoking history, and includes a low-dose computed tomography (CT) scan of the lungs.

Prostate cancer: Recommended that men 55 to 69 years old talk to their doctor about the benefits and harms of screening.

Skin cancer: Screening includes a physical exam during regular checkups, once a year or as recommended.