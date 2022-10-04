PeaceHealth St. John staff, supporters picket for fair wages Tuesday in Longview

Dozens of workers and supporters clad in purple picketed outside PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center early Tuesday afternoon, calling for wage increases amid strained staffing levels.

SEIU Local 49 held informational pickets at St. John in Longview and PeaceHealth Sacred Heart locations in Eugene and Springfield, Oregon "to show power and unity and send a message to management that we deserve a good contract," according to representatives.

The union represents about 700 St. John employees, including CNAs, secretaries, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, cooks, janitors, and other staff.

SEIU, which stands for Service Employees International Union, has two contracts with St. John, one representing a larger group of positions and another with technical workers who voted to join in 2016.

Negotiations began in June, and "grossly underpaid" employees are asking for wage increases and improvements to their health care plan, said Matthew Amata, CNA secretary and negotiation team member. The hospital has not responded with adequate changes that would make wages competitive or health care affordable, he said.

"We're hoping tomorrow will be the last day of negotiations," Amata said. "But it won't be if they can't come to the table with something reasonable."

In a statement, PeaceHealth said it respects staffs' right to participate in activities such as informational picketing.

"Our shared focus remains on providing safe, high-quality and compassionate care to the people in our region," the hospital stated. "We look forward to re-engaging in constructive, good faith bargaining. Our goal is to reach an agreement as soon as possible so our caregivers can benefit from the highly competitive improvements our offers would provide, and we can focus on our shared goal of serving our patients with the highest quality care."

Amata said this is his third negotiation since joining PeaceHealth in 2002 and he thought discussions would be more collaborative after the pandemic. However, the union received "no's across the board" until August, when they started reaching agreements on some small things, he said.

The union held the picket Tuesday to get information out to members and let them know the negotiation team is fighting for them, Amata said.

"We want to make this a place people want to work in the community," he said.

Stephanie Brown, CT technologist, said technical workers haven't been negotiating as long, but are asking for similar changes in their contract, which expired Sept. 30.

Like other areas of the hospital, the imaging departments have seen staffing shortages as people leave the workforce or get jobs elsewhere, Brown said. The X-ray department dropped from 17 or 18 people before the pandemic to 10, she said.

The hospital, like others nationwide, has hired traveling nurses and other staff to help fill gaps. Brown said while those people care, they aren't invested in the community like regular employees, but are paid much higher rates.

"We're asking the hospital to invest in us," she said.