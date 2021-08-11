PeaceHealth St. John sees jump in COVID-19 patients

PeaceHealth St. John’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 10 on Thursday to 19 on Friday, according to the hospital.

“We started climbing in late July and were really hit last week when the number nearly doubled overnight and has held steady since,” Querin said. “We have actually exceeded 20 at times this week depending on the timing of arrivals and discharges.”

After first opening its COVID-19 unit in March 2020, the hospital sent patients to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver from June through December. St. John reopened the unit in December and it can care for up to 20 patients at a time, Querin said. The hospital has a plan to expand if needed, he said.

“Everybody is doing all they can to expand bed availability,” Querin said.

All hospitals in the region are strained with COVID-19 and non-virus patients. The number of adult acute care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in Southwest Washington increased from 43 on July 26 to 88 as of Monday.

Hospitals in other parts of the country are suspending non-urgent procedures to open up more beds for COVID-19 patients, Querin said. St. John is not at that point, but it may become necessary, he said.