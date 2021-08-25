PeaceHealth St. John prepares for COVID-19 patient increase, health officials urge vaccination

"We want to have those exceptions for when it really make sense, but the overriding emphasis is we feel a moral obligation to try to get to 100%," Neville said. "We will get really close to 100% because the delta variant is so contagious we've got to do everything possible to keep our community safe and our patients safe and the folks who work with us safe."

Neville said PeaceHealth is monitoring how many workers don't want to get the vaccine, but expects most people will get vaccinated, particularly with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving the Pfizer vaccine. The organization is "eager" to talk to any caregivers with concerns about getting vaccinated, he said.

"The few who end up not getting vaccinated, it’s heartbreaking to us," Neville said. "Again, the overriding clinical imperative for us as healthcare providers is to provide the safest care possible for our patients and to do that we feel we have to take a stance and try to work through that as best we can."

PeaceHealth has plans to bring in a supplemental workforce to step in for as many as 5% of "our unvaccinated colleagues who may choose to depart," according to a statement from the hospital.

