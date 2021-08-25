PeaceHealth St. John prepares for COVID-19 patient increase, health officials urge vaccination

As Cowlitz County's COVID-19 hospitalization rate hit a new high this week, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is bracing for a continued increase of patients.
State health officials Wednesday asked residents to get vaccinated and take precautions to reduce the strain on hospitals.
Cowlitz County recorded 32.6 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, the highest rate ever. For the same week, the state recorded 12 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.
As of Wednesday morning, St. John had 44 COVID-19 patients, up from 21 one week ago.
"Which is really extraordinary when you consider the usual census in total for St. John is about 100 patients," said Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical officer for St. John and PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, during a press briefing Wednesday.
Neville said based on modeling, PeaceHealth is expecting COVID patient numbers at the two hospitals to peak in about 10 days before plateauing and then slowly decreasing.
PeaceHealth has erected tents outside the emergency departments at both hospitals to help manage overflow from the department waiting rooms.
The tent outside St. John can hold about 20 patients spaced six feet apart, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesperson. The Longview hospital was in "decent shape" as of Wednesday morning, but the tent will be ready by Friday if the situation changes, he said.
Cowlitz County on Wednesday reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, bringing the total to 117. The county has recorded 8,226 confirmed cases and 915 probable cases.
Neville said the more contagious delta variant is driving much of the surge in COVID-19 patients.
The delta variant made up 96.6% of Washington's sequenced COVID-19 cases from July 25 to Aug. 7, according to the most recent state report.
State Chief Science Officer Scott Lindquist said during a press briefing Wednesday the state's case counts are as high as they've ever been, but the most recent incomplete data shows the increase slowing.
"We're not sure if that's going to hold over the next week or so... but it's very promising to see a pause in the rapid rise in cases," he said.
Hospitalizations statewide have not shown any signs of slowing, Lindquist said.
Despite the increase in cases and hospitalizations, the state's death rate has remained fairly stable, indicating the variant is more contagious but not more severe, he said.
The Department of Health encouraged residents to get the vaccine, citing higher hospitalization rates among unvaccinated people. About 95% of COVID-19 patients hospitalized from Feb. 1 to Aug. 3 were not fully vaccinated, said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.
Statewide, vaccinations have increased about 21% in the last week and 34% in last two weeks, Shah said. Health officials want to see that rise further, he said.
"We all must do our part so things do not get worse," Shah said. "We want to make sure people are wearing their masks, getting vaccinated and avoiding situations such as crowded settings that may be of concern."
As of Monday, 50.4% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 45.5% were fully vaccinated. About 54.4% of Washingtonians were fully vaccinated and 59.8% had initiated vaccination as of Monday.
At PeaceHealth St. John, more than 90% of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, Querin said. The hospital hasn't seen patients coming in for adverse reactions to the vaccine, he said.
The organization is working to vaccinate all caregivers by the end of the month.
When PeaceHealth announced its vaccine requirement on Aug. 3, about 69% of St. John staff were fully vaccinated. Neville did not specify how many caregivers were vaccinated as of Wednesday and said the organization is focused on getting to 100% within the next week.
Staff can apply for medical and religious exemptions that are screened in a rigorous and fair process, Neville said. The organization is working on how to keep staff and patients safe when a caregiver is granted an exemption, he said.
"We want to have those exceptions for when it really make sense, but the overriding emphasis is we feel a moral obligation to try to get to 100%," Neville said. "We will get really close to 100% because the delta variant is so contagious we've got to do everything possible to keep our community safe and our patients safe and the folks who work with us safe."
Neville said PeaceHealth is monitoring how many workers don't want to get the vaccine, but expects most people will get vaccinated, particularly with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving the Pfizer vaccine. The organization is "eager" to talk to any caregivers with concerns about getting vaccinated, he said.
"The few who end up not getting vaccinated, it’s heartbreaking to us," Neville said. "Again, the overriding clinical imperative for us as healthcare providers is to provide the safest care possible for our patients and to do that we feel we have to take a stance and try to work through that as best we can."
PeaceHealth has plans to bring in a supplemental workforce to step in for as many as 5% of "our unvaccinated colleagues who may choose to depart," according to a statement from the hospital.