PeaceHealth St. John offering free breast health screenings Oct. 15

Eligible people can now sign up for a free breast health screening at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the hospital’s Kearney Breast Center at 1615 Delaware St. in Longview. Face masks are required in the hospital.

To be eligible for a free clinical breast exam and a 3-D digital mammogram, women must be uninsured or underinsured, 40 or older, live in Washington, have gone a year or longer since their last mammogram and qualify through the state's Breast, Cervical and Colon Health Program.

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center operates the program for the region, providing free screenings to low-income patients who are uninsured, underinsured or have a high deductible for follow-up cancer testing. The program also offers language interpreters.

Those interested can call 1-800-992-1817 to find out if they are eligible for the program or to pre-enroll for a screening in English or Spanish. For other languages, call 1-888-202-3301.

A mammogram, or X-ray of the breast, can detect changes that may be early signs of cancer that are too small to be felt, according to the hospital. It is easier to treat earlier stage cancers.

PeaceHealth providers have encouraged people to get regular cancer screenings after seeing an increase in patients with later-stage cancer over the last two years.