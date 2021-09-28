PeaceHealth St. John nurses, supporters, picket for fair contract Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the September bargaining sessions began, the hospital was hit by a significant surge, admitting and caring for its highest volume of COVID patients since the start of the pandemic, according to PeaceHealth. The overall hospital census rose to capacity levels and St. John expanded its ICU and opened a previously closed floor to accommodate COVID patients, the hospital stated.

Both parties have agreed to, and scheduled, bargaining sessions in October. PeaceHealth stated it remains committed to bargaining in good faith toward achieving a fair contact.

“PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center highly values and respects our nurses for their dedication and commitment toward our patients and community,” according to a hospital statement. “We especially extend our gratitude for their hard work and resiliency as they continue providing quality care through a pandemic.”

Travis Elmore, WSNA nurse representative, said when the hospital canceled the bargaining sessions, it “ticked off” a lot of nurses who have been under a lot of stress, gotten sick and worked through tight staffing.

Nurses have been caring for more patients than normal, and the patient-to-nurse ratio is not as safe as it should be, Elmore said. The union hopes to come to a long term agreement with the hospital to address safety concerns, he said.