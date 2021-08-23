PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center expands COVID-19 unit; Cowlitz County records 200 new cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County recorded 30.8 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11. The state reported 11.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 for the same week.

Unlike during prior COVID-19 waves, St. John cannot easily transfer its most severely ill patients to other hospitals for higher levels of care, as every hospital in the region is struggling with capacity, according to PeaceHealth.

“Unfortunately we are seeing steady daily increases in the number of patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19," said Cherelle Montanye, St. John chief administrative officer. “We must do all we can to be ready for what may come."

St. John is clearing space in its parking lot for an emergency tent to help hold or treat patients and expects it to be ready later this week, Montanye said. PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver set up a tent outside its emergency department Friday for an overflow waiting area.

PeaceHealth strongly advocates COVID-19 vaccination for anyone who is medically able.