PeaceHealth St. John lifts visitor ban Thursday, as COVID admissions drop

Days after the two-year anniversary of reporting its first COVID-19 patient, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center on Thursday lifted its ban on visitors for most patients, citing falling virus activity.

Most patients can have one visitor or support person at a time. The no visitor policy remains in place for behavioral health patients and COVID-19 positive patients, with some exceptions.

“We are cautiously optimistic and anticipate over time the possibility of increasing the number of visitors as community transmission hopefully continues to decline,” said Debra Carnes, PeaceHealth spokesperson.

Anyone who enters the hospital or clinics is required to wear a face mask. Visitors will be asked to wear a surgical or KN95 mask provided to them as they enter the hospital, Carnes said.

The number of COVID-19 patients at St. John fell to the single digits at the end of February and has continued to decline. The hospital stopped providing daily updates of the number of virus patients this week because of the downward trend, Carnes said. As of Wednesday evening, St. John had one COVID inpatient, she said.

PeaceHealth St. John last had a single-digit COVID census last summer before the delta variant caused cases, hospitalizations and deaths to increase.

Washington and Cowlitz County saw record case numbers during the omicron surge and the state also recorded new highs of hospitalizations and deaths.

The highly-transmissible variant, though it caused less severe illness than the delta variant, strained the healthcare system because of the sheer number of people infected, said Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist, during a press briefing Wednesday.

This winter, Cowlitz County didn’t reach it’s hospitalization and death peaks set during the delta wave. The county was hit harder by delta than the state but appears to be mostly on-par with the state during the omicron surge, according to the health department.

“It’s possible fewer Cowlitz County residents were susceptible to severe disease during the omicron surge because they were exposed to COVID-19 and developed a stronger immune response during the delta surge,” said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager, in an email. “Higher population immunity may have somewhat limited the spread.”

The county’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate spiked dramatically to 68 new admissions per 100,000 people in late August, before falling over the next couple months.

Hospitalizations increased during the omicron surge but not as much, rising to about 32 per 100,000 in January and early February. New admissions have declined over the past month, falling to 4.5 per 100,000 from March 1 to March 7, the most recent complete week.

Cowlitz County seeing some increase in deaths over the past couple months, but has not recorded a significant surge and the high rate seen from the delta wave. The county recorded 25 deaths in January and 26 so far in February, according to this month’s data report.

During the delta wave, the county recorded 67 COVID-19 deaths in September, and a total of 148 deaths in August, September and October, according to the health department. Cowlitz County has recorded 340 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday.

