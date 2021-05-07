PeaceHealth St. John lifts visitor ban, allowing one visitor per patient

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center lifted its no visitor policy Friday, allowing one visitor per patient per day because of falling COVID-19 activity.
Hospital officials made the change to "balance safety with patient and community satisfaction," according to a press release. Staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 prevalence.
The hospital has banned visitors on and off since the pandemic began. Most recently, St. John reinstated the no visitor policy April 9 as COVID-19 cases increased in Cowlitz County.
State health officials urge caution, vaccination as 'hopeful numbers' of new COVID-19 cases reported
The county has seen a decrease in cases since mid-April after a significant increase beginning in March, according to the health department.
“With community transmission falling, and recognizing the importance of having a loved one by a patient’s side, we are once again able to lift visitor restrictions while still effectively safeguarding against the spread of COVID-19 for our patients, caregivers and the broader community,” said St. John Chief Administrative Officer Cherelle Montanye. “However, COVID-19 remains in our community, so we strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about mask wearing and to those not vaccinated, please schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine.”
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the facility. Visitors also must wear a mask during their entire visit, according to the hospital.
COVID-19 patients cannot have visitors, with limited exceptions. As of Friday, St. John had five COVID-19 patients.
Any exceptions to the policy will be made at the discretion of St. John clinical care leaders, the release states.
Cowlitz County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as 24 transferred from another local health jurisdiction during a data clean up, according to the health department. The county is now reporting probable cases -- those confirmed by an antigen test -- to align with the state Department of Health. Cowlitz County has 5,452 confirmed cases and 357 probable cases.
The county reported four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s. All had underlying conditions. As of Friday, Cowlitz County recorded 74 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 13 suspected deaths.
To align with the state, the county Friday began reporting suspect COVID-19 deaths, which includes deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, according to the Department of Health. The state removes deaths from its counts when COVID-19 didn't cause or contribute to the death.