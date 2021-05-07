PeaceHealth St. John lifts visitor ban, allowing one visitor per patient

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center lifted its no visitor policy Friday, allowing one visitor per patient per day because of falling COVID-19 activity.

Hospital officials made the change to "balance safety with patient and community satisfaction," according to a press release. Staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 prevalence.

The hospital has banned visitors on and off since the pandemic began. Most recently, St. John reinstated the no visitor policy April 9 as COVID-19 cases increased in Cowlitz County.

The county has seen a decrease in cases since mid-April after a significant increase beginning in March, according to the health department.

“With community transmission falling, and recognizing the importance of having a loved one by a patient’s side, we are once again able to lift visitor restrictions while still effectively safeguarding against the spread of COVID-19 for our patients, caregivers and the broader community,” said St. John Chief Administrative Officer Cherelle Montanye. “However, COVID-19 remains in our community, so we strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about mask wearing and to those not vaccinated, please schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.