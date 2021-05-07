 Skip to main content
PeaceHealth St. John lifts visitor ban, allowing one visitor per patient
breaking top story

Entering COVID-19 unit

PeaceHealth St. John nurse Tammy Patterson puts on gloves March 9 before entering the hospital's isolation unit where COVID-19 patients are treated.

 Courtney Talak

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center lifted its no visitor policy Friday, allowing one visitor per patient per day because of falling COVID-19 activity.

Hospital officials made the change to "balance safety with patient and community satisfaction," according to a press release. Staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 prevalence.

The hospital has banned visitors on and off since the pandemic began. Most recently, St. John reinstated the no visitor policy April 9 as COVID-19 cases increased in Cowlitz County. 

State health officials urge caution, vaccination as 'hopeful numbers' of new COVID-19 cases reported

The county has seen a decrease in cases since mid-April after a significant increase beginning in March, according to the health department.

“With community transmission falling, and recognizing the importance of having a loved one by a patient’s side, we are once again able to lift visitor restrictions while still effectively safeguarding against the spread of COVID-19 for our patients, caregivers and the broader community,” said St. John Chief Administrative Officer Cherelle Montanye. “However, COVID-19 remains in our community, so we strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about mask wearing and to those not vaccinated, please schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine.”

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the facility. Visitors also must wear a mask during their entire visit, according to the hospital. 

COVID-19 patients cannot have visitors, with limited exceptions. As of Friday, St. John had five COVID-19 patients. 

Any exceptions to the policy will be made at the discretion of St. John clinical care leaders, the release states.

Cowlitz County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as 24 transferred from another local health jurisdiction during a data clean up, according to the health department. The county is now reporting probable cases -- those confirmed by an antigen test -- to align with the state Department of Health. Cowlitz County has 5,452 confirmed cases and 357 probable cases. 

The county reported four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s. All had underlying conditions. As of Friday, Cowlitz County recorded 74 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 13 suspected deaths.

To align with the state, the county Friday began reporting suspect COVID-19 deaths, which includes deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, according to the Department of Health. The state removes deaths from its counts when COVID-19 didn't cause or contribute to the death.

