PeaceHealth St. John is relaunching its volunteer program after a nearly three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Longview hospital is holding a series of open houses in March and early April for those interested in volunteering.
"We have a number of volunteer opportunities to help us serve the community," said Michelle Domenico, director of volunteer services, in a statement. "Volunteer opportunities include shifts in the gift shop and information desk, as well as on the nursing floors."
All volunteers must be at least 14 years old and in high school, be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and receive an annual flu vaccination.
Those interested in volunteering and attending one of the scheduled open houses are encouraged to bring their immunizations records as well as a completed application that can be downloaded from the PeaceHealth website at www.peacehealth.org/hospitals/st-john-medical-center/volunteer.