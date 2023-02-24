Hospital volunteer open houses

Those interested in volunteering can attend an upcoming open house at PeaceHealth St. John, 1615 Delaware St., Longview. Attendees should park in the parking garage accessed from Delaware Street.

• 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., March 10 in conference room F

• 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., March 14 in conference room C

• 10 a.m. to noon, March 16 in conference room A

• Noon to 2 p.m., April 3 in conference room C

• 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., April 5 in conference room F