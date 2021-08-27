PeaceHealth St. John cancels elective outpatient procedures due to COVID-19 patient increase

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Friday recorded 111 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 8,375 confirmed and 951 probable cases. The county has recorded 119 COVID-19 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 50.8% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 45.8% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 60.1% of people initiated vaccination and 54.6% were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

“Our community continues to have one of the highest unvaccinated rates in the state of Washington, and we are seeing the undeniable results,” Montanye said. “The OHSU and UW COVID-19 forecast models, which have been very accurate thus far, continue to show that we are not at the peak yet of this current surge.”

PeaceHealth expects COVID patient numbers to peak at St. John and Southwest in Vancouver around Sept. 4 before plateauing and then slowly decreasing.

As of Tuesday, about 18% of the 257 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at the 10 PeaceHealth hospitals in Washington, Oregon and Alaska were fully vaccinated, according to the organization.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Friday urged residents to consider risks of holding in-person gatherings and events.