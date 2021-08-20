PeaceHealth St. John at maximum capacity, hospitals statewide canceling procedures

Cowlitz County reported 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 7,852. The county recorded a total of 8,701 confirmed and probable cases as of Friday. Cowlitz County recorded two new deaths, bringing the total to 110.

In the last several days, there has been a rapid increase in the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, according to St. John. As of Friday morning, the hospital had 24 COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to the community, Montanye and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jenny Aponte wrote that since all hospitals are experiencing the same situation, St. John is planning how to care for the community without outside help. The full letter will be published in the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce newsletter next week.

“We should all be concerned about what the coming weeks will hold,” the letter says. “Our community has low vaccination rates. Projections from OHSU (Oregon Health and Science University) indicate that the delta variant will continue to spread rapidly, with particularly severe hospitalization impacts for the unvaccinated.”

As of Wednesday, 45.2% of Cowlitz County residents were fully vaccinated and 49.9% had initiated vaccination. Statewide, 54% of people were fully vaccinated and 59.3% had initiated vaccination as of Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}