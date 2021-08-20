PeaceHealth St. John at maximum capacity, hospitals statewide canceling procedures

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is at maximum capacity and has begun delaying some elective procedures as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase on top of already high patient volumes.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their highest levels to date, according to the most recent situation report from the Department of Health.
“We are at our most critical moment thus far in this pandemic,” said Cherelle Montanye, St. John chief administrative officer, in a statement. “Bed space is precious, and we need the cooperation of our community. Please come to our Emergency Department only if you have an immediate, urgent medical need.”
Patients with minor medical issues can go to urgent care or their primary care providers, Montanye said. Those wanting a COVID-19 test can go to most local doctors or Walgreens, Rite Aid or Safeway pharmacies.
The hospital is canceling all elective procedures that would result in a patient requiring an overnight hospital stay. This does not affect patients with scheduled same-day surgeries or PeaceHealth Medical Group patients with daily clinical appointments.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver on Friday set up a tent outside the emergency department for an overflow waiting area to accommodate the surge in patients. St. John is readying plans to do so if necessary, according to the hospital.
Cowlitz County reported 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 7,852. The county recorded a total of 8,701 confirmed and probable cases as of Friday. Cowlitz County recorded two new deaths, bringing the total to 110.
In the last several days, there has been a rapid increase in the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, according to St. John. As of Friday morning, the hospital had 24 COVID-19 patients.
In a letter to the community, Montanye and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jenny Aponte wrote that since all hospitals are experiencing the same situation, St. John is planning how to care for the community without outside help. The full letter will be published in the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce newsletter next week.
“We should all be concerned about what the coming weeks will hold,” the letter says. “Our community has low vaccination rates. Projections from OHSU (Oregon Health and Science University) indicate that the delta variant will continue to spread rapidly, with particularly severe hospitalization impacts for the unvaccinated.”
As of Wednesday, 45.2% of Cowlitz County residents were fully vaccinated and 49.9% had initiated vaccination. Statewide, 54% of people were fully vaccinated and 59.3% had initiated vaccination as of Wednesday.
The pandemic has limited the number of new patients skilled nursing facilities can take as they are discharged from the hospital, further affecting capacity, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesperson.
The Washington State Hospital Association is working with state agencies to move people out of hospitals who no longer need that level of care, according to a press release.
Hospitals are “really full” across the state, state Hospital Association President and Chief Executive Officer Cassie Sauer said in a press briefing Thursday. Those in need of emergency care should go to the hospital, but people should avoid it if possible, she said.
“The current situation is very grave,” she said.
Hospitals are working together to prevent facilities from reaching critical levels, Sauer said.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Medical Coordination Center was established to help transfer patients around the state to get the care they need when a facility doesn’t have room for them and can’t find an appropriate placement.
The center received an increasing number of calls for non-COVID patients starting in May, said Mark Taylor, director of operations. Calls to help place COVID-19 patients increased in July and August, he said.
To help reduce strain on hospitals, people should get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance, and be careful to not land in the hospital for another reason, Sauer said.
Montayne and Aponte with PeaceHealth echoed the call for Cowlitz County residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We know there is skepticism among some about the vaccines,” the letter says. “Nearly everyone we are treating for COVID-19 is unvaccinated. We are seeing younger, sicker patients than before. We hear many of our COVID patients express deep regret that they did not get the vaccine when they had the chance.”
PeaceHealth officials stressed the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to protect against the worst effects of the virus and reduce likelihood of transmitting it to others.
“No one is coming to us for care for adverse reactions to the vaccine,” the letter says. “Without any doubt, the coronavirus is a threat to the unvaccinated in our community. We need everyone in our community to help us meet this threat and enable us to continue providing care to all who need it.”