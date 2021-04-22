PeaceHealth St. John aims to convert house it owns near hospital to office space

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is requesting the city of Longview rezone four properties on 18th Avenue next to the hospital so it can convert an unoccupied house into office space.
The hospital applied for the change last week and the city determined it would not significantly affect the environment, according to city documents.
The parcels are zoned for single-family residential use and PeaceHealth requested they be changed to high-density residential, which also allows office and medical office use. PeaceHealth also requested the city change the area's designation in the comprehensive plan to match.
City staff recommended the changes include 1751 Delaware St. so the entire block has the same zoning designation, according to the documents.
PeaceHealth wants to convert the unoccupied house at 828 18th Ave. into office space for Facilities Administration Department employees whose offices were damaged by flooding in September, according to the documents.
A torrential rainstorm in September 2020 caused flooding in the hospital, damaging several clinics and offices on the first floor. Four clinics were temporarily relocated during repairs and the facilities team shared a smaller office space.
"It's been quite a choreographed effort to get all the clinics back open and functioning," said PeaceHealth Spokesman Randy Querin. "It's been hard and required creative thinking. This is part of that."
St. John reopened its Internal Medicine Clinic and a portion of the Family Medicine OB clinic earlier this month, according to the hospital's Facebook page. The whole process will be completed in June, Querin said.
Converting the house into office space will allow the hospital to use the facilities department's former offices for cleaning and storing dialysis machines, the documents state.
"We looked at the space and thought about, 'What would be the best use for patients?" Querin said.
The new office at 828 18th Ave. will give the facilities staff room to work effectively, he said.
PeaceHealth's Sisters live in the three other houses, and the space is sometimes used to house contract workers overnight, according to the documents.
The zoning change also will give PeaceHealth flexibility to convert the other houses into offices if needed but no changes are currently planned, according to the documents.
The documents state the change is consistent with the city's comprehensive plan goals by supporting healthcare services, taking advantage of existing infrastructure and maintaining residential zoning while allowing office space.