PeaceHealth St. John aims to convert house it owns near hospital to office space

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is requesting the city of Longview rezone four properties on 18th Avenue next to the hospital so it can convert an unoccupied house into office space.

The hospital applied for the change last week and the city determined it would not significantly affect the environment, according to city documents.

The parcels are zoned for single-family residential use and PeaceHealth requested they be changed to high-density residential, which also allows office and medical office use. PeaceHealth also requested the city change the area's designation in the comprehensive plan to match.

City staff recommended the changes include 1751 Delaware St. so the entire block has the same zoning designation, according to the documents.

PeaceHealth wants to convert the unoccupied house at 828 18th Ave. into office space for Facilities Administration Department employees whose offices were damaged by flooding in September, according to the documents.

A torrential rainstorm in September 2020 caused flooding in the hospital, damaging several clinics and offices on the first floor. Four clinics were temporarily relocated during repairs and the facilities team shared a smaller office space.

