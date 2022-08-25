PeaceHealth restarts hospice volunteer program after COVID-19 pause

PeaceHealth is holding hospice volunteer trainings next month in an effort to bolster its ranks after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the program.

The organization was in need of volunteers before COVID-19 restrictions temporarily shut down the program in March 2020 because of a growing number of hospice patients in the county.

PeaceHealth hopes to see residents from across the county sign up to be volunteers, said Jennifer Linde, volunteer coordinator.

“Our volunteers come wanting to be of service. They all have amazing hearts,” Linde said. “If more people would give it a chance, they could see they could do it and how good it would help to serve in these situations.”

Hospice programs provide information, education and support services for patients at the end of their lives. Services are typically provided in a patient’s home, but PeaceHealth’s program also serves patients at hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires hospice programs have volunteer hours equaling 5% of total staffing hours.

“It’s important for us to provide this service for our families of our patients because they’re typically doing 24-hour care for a patient on hospice seven days a week,” Linde said.

The program includes two general types of volunteer opportunities — caregiver respite and friendly visitors, who go to facilities instead of homes.

Respite volunteers give caregivers a four-hour break, whether that’s for their own appointments, visiting friends and family, running errands or taking a nap, Linde said. Volunteer tasks can include providing companionship, light housekeeping and meal prepping, she said. Volunteers don’t do medical tasks or lift patients.

Friendly visitor volunteers go to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family homes where hospice patients live and socialize with them, Linde said.

PeaceHealth asks volunteers to sign up for at least four hours a week with a one-year commitment, Linde said.

Meredith Long, a former dialysis nurse, has been a respite volunteer for about five years. Long joined the program after retiring because she wanted to do something in the medical field and liked PeaceHealth’s patient-centered care, she said.

“I’ve seen a lot of very caring families who do a bang up job taking care of these people all day and all night,” she said. “It’s very uplifting to see how dedicated family members are at the task of taking care of a loved one.”

Some longtime volunteers, like Long, have been able to start visiting homes again in the last couple months. But the program is in need of more volunteers to refill its ranks, Linde said.

PeaceHealth is holding trainings next month for new or returning volunteers due for an onboarding. To get started, volunteers will go through an interview process, orientation and training.

Volunteer training sessions What: PeaceHealth Hospice volunteer training When: 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 Where: Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview Info: People must pre-register and both sessions are required. Those interested can contact staff at 360-577-2615 or rssw-hospicevolunteerservices@peacehealth.org.

The in-depth volunteer training is 15 to 17 hours, and reviews hospice philosophy, history, volunteer boundaries, communication, spiritual caregiving, infection prevention and handling grief and loss, Linde said.

The program’s COVID-19 safety precautions include that volunteers must wear a fitted N95 mask and goggles while out in the field and have a yearly flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine.

Volunteers are asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before their shifts and hospice patients and their families will also screen the day of or day before volunteers visit.

“We advocate for them not to take any chances,” Linde said. “We want them to stay safe, as well as patients and their family.”

Long said she appreciates the focus on safety and ongoing training opportunities, including readings on relevant topics like dementia care.

“I like that they are always trying to make our awareness greater and help us do better,” she said. “If service for people is what you want to do, there couldn’t be any better option.”