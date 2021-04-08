PeaceHealth reinstates ban on visitors as COVID-19 activity increases

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is banning visitors for most hospital and clinic patients beginning Friday as COVID-19 activity increases in Cowlitz County.

The decision was made to help ensure the safety of patients, the community, and hospital and clinic caregivers, according to a Thursday press release.

“This is a difficult decision for us as we recognize the hardships this causes to have loved ones in our hospital that you are unable to visit,” Chief Administrative Officer Cherelle Montanye said in the press release.

“Our priority is safety, and the continued rise in COVID cases over the past few weeks has led us to take these steps that we recognize are challenging and frustrating for many of us.”

PeaceHealth lifted its ban on visitors March 23 as the hospital’s COVID-19 patients decreased.

Cowlitz County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 4,839. As of Thursday morning, three COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at PeaceHealth St. John.

The county recorded 225 new cases per 100,000 people from March 14 to 27, up from 141 per 100,000 from March 2-15, according to the state Department of Health.