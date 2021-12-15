PeaceHealth recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, healthiest employer in state

PeaceHealth was recognized as one of the healthiest workplaces in the country and the healthiest in the state for organizations with 5,000 or more employees.

The awards by Healthiest Employers and Springbuk acknowledge PeaceHealth's employee health and wellness programs in facilities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. The awards measure employee participation, health outcomes, leadership commitment and more, according to a press release.

PeaceHealth’s wellness program focuses on the financial health, nutrition, stress management and physical fitness of its employees, according to the organization. Earlier this year, PeaceHealth launched a new more robust program offering greater access to personalized mental health support that is culturally responsive and evidence-based. Additional resources have been available through the pandemic, including medical benefit enhancements and emergency funds, according to PeaceHealth.

“This recognition is especially meaningful this year as we approach two years of navigating and adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sarah Ness, PeaceHealth senior vice president and chief of staff, in a statement. "Through it all, our caregivers have continued to provide exceptional care for our patients, as well as prioritize caring for themselves and each other — bringing to life our culture of wellness and serving as an inspiration to so many.”

