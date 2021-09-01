PeaceHealth places unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave Wednesday, prompting unfair labor charge

The association represents nurses at PeaceHealth's five Washington hospitals. Under federal labor law, PeaceHealth is required to negotiate with the union over its individual vaccine mandate, Schubert said.

PeaceHealth initially sat down with the union to negotiate, but stopped responding and imposed its own deadlines and terms for dealing with nurses who qualified for an exemption, she said.

"Unlike any other hospitals of which we are aware and which allow exempted nurses who seek accommodations to continue to work at the bedside with appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment), PeaceHealth has unlawfully placed exempted nurses on unpaid leaves of absence effective Sept. 1," Schubert said in an email. "Given how critical the nursing shortage is already, nurses are deeply concerned about what this unlawful measure means for already depleted and critically understaffed nurses."

The union asked the National Labor Relations Board to request a federal court issue an injunction to prevent PeaceHealth from removing exempted nurses until PeaceHealth has fully bargained the topics with the union. The board is investigating the union's charge.

PeaceHealth did not specifically respond to request for comment about the charge.