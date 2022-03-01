PeaceHealth offers pharmacy options for complex treatments

PeaceHealth patients with complex health problems can now receive medication from two Pacific Northwest pharmacies that will work with PeaceHealth doctors throughout treatment.

Portland-based specialty pharmacy Ardon Health and Southwest Washington-based infusion pharmacy Emerging Health will be offered to patients with compatible insurance as soon as diagnosis, according to a press release from PeaceHealth.

Having pharmacies and clinicians work together creates better outcomes and brings treatment information to patients sooner, said PeaceHealth.

"Patients using specialty therapies and infusions are some of the most vulnerable in health care, and this partnership is a truly unique way of ensuring they receive excellent, collaborative care," PeaceHealth Executive Vice President of Strategy and Community Health Mike Dwyer is quoted in the release.

Ardon Health is a specialty pharmacy typically used for complex treatments, like immune disorders, not offered at traditional pharmacies. Emerging Health is an infusion pharmacy for people who require medication to be injected by clinicians, such as during chemotherapy.

PeaceHealth operates a hospital in Longview called PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

