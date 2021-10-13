PeaceHealth, Kaiser report high COVID-19 vaccination rates among staff

Two of Longview's largest medical providers, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente, report high COVID-19 vaccination rates after passing deadlines for their own vaccine mandates announced in August.

As of Tuesday, 97% of PeaceHealth St. John caregivers, about 1,450 people, are in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement policy, according to the organization. Of those, 4% have approved exemptions.

Kaiser Permanente did not have specific numbers for its Longview clinic. For the Northwest region, including Oregon and Southwest Washington, about 89% of staff and 99% of physicians were fully vaccinated, according to Kaiser.

About 1,000 Northwest region employees submitted a request for an exemption, according to Kaiser. The organization is providing a provisional approval to employees who submitted requests on time, but are awaiting review.

About 1.5% of employees, roughly 170 out of 11,100, were put on leave because they didn’t submit either an exemption request or proof of vaccination by Sept. 30, said Debbie Karman, Kaiser spokesperson. Employees have until Dec. 1 to respond and return to work.