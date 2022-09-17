PeaceHealth, Kaiser Permanente to keep employee vaccine mandates amid changing Washington state rules

PeaceHealth and Kaiser Permanente, which have facilities in Longview, will continue to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees, following the governor's announcement that most mandates would end next month.

On Sept. 8, Gov. Jay Inslee announced he would lift all the state's remaining COVID-19 emergency orders by the end of October. That includes the vaccine requirement for healthcare and education workers, but employers can continue if they choose.

COVID-19 vaccination will remain a condition of employment for most Washington state agencies, Inslee announced previously.

Spokespeople for PeaceHealth and Kaiser Permanente said their vaccine policies haven't changed as of Thursday.

Both healthcare organizations implemented vaccine requirements in early August 2021, before the Inslee announced the state mandate the following week. At the time, PeaceHealth's St. John Medical Center employed nearly 1,600 hospital and clinic workers. Kaiser's Longview clinic had about 200 workers.

The state proclamation covered workers in healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and assisted living, rehabilitation centers, dentist offices, pharmacies, chiropractors and more.

By the deadline in October, organizations reported high compliance and the requirements contributed to a jump in overall vaccination rates, according to state health officials and local providers.

Following a jump when some people become eligible for a second booster dose, the number of vaccine doses given statewide and in Cowlitz County had declined since the spring. That number started increasing last week, after updated boosters targeting the omicron variant became available.

About 58% of Cowlitz County residents had completed the primary two-dose vaccine series as of Wednesday. Of those eligible, 53% received a booster.

Statewide, about 69% of residents had completed the primary series and 58% of those eligible had received a booster.

The new bivalent boosters are still in limited supply. People can check availability online at www.vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov or call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127.

As of Friday afternoon, the vaccine locator listed the Kelso Rite Aid; Ocean Beach Highway and Woodland Walmart pharmacies; and the Wahkiakum County Health Department as having the new boosters.

People can make appointments for an omicron booster at Kaiser Permanente for vaccinations starting on Sept. 19, said spokesman Mike Foley. Appointments will initially be reserved for those immunocompromised or 65 and older. People can make appointments at kp.org, and nonmembers can get an appointment by first getting a HRN number at https://k-p.li/3REPnAN.

PeaceHealth clinics don't yet have the boosters available, said Debra Carnes, spokeswoman.

People 12 and older who have received the primary vaccine series are eligible for the new booster, according to the Department of Health. Adolescents 12 to 17 years old can receive the Pfizer bivalent booster at least two months after their most recent dose. Adults 18 and older can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster.

Children 5 to 11 years old who have received the Pfizer primary series should receive the original booster at least five months after their second dose. Children 6 months to 4 years old are not eligible for any boosters.