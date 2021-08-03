PeaceHealth, Kaiser Permanente requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees

PeaceHealth and Kasier Permanente are requiring employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination or qualifying exemption, the organizations announced this week.
PeaceHealth's mandate applies to all caregivers, including providers, students, contractors, vendors and volunteers, starting Aug. 31.
Unvaccinated individuals will be regularly tested for COVID-19, as well as subject to additional masking, potential reassignment to non-patient care settings and other safety protocols, according to the Tuesday press release.
“Though nearly 80% of PeaceHealth caregivers have already been vaccinated, the rise in hospitalizations in our communities is a stark reminder that we are facing a public health emergency and we must do more,” said Dr. Doug Koekkoek, PeaceHealth’s chief physician executive. “We believe all healthcare workers who are medically able should get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep themselves, our patients, and our communities safe.”
New COVID-19 variants, including the more-transmissible delta variant, pose a "critical threat" to those unable to be vaccinated, said Dr. Bob K. Pelz, PeaceHealth’s system medical director of Infection Prevention. The vaccines are the best way to protect staff and reduce the likelihood of harming others, he said in a statement.
Kaiser Permanente announced Monday it will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all employees and physicians. The organization set a Sept. 30 target date to achieve a fully vaccinated workforce, according to a press release.
As of July 31, 77.8% of Kaiser Permanente employees and more than 95% of medical group physicians have been fully vaccinated, according to the organization. Kaiser includes more than 216,000 employees and more than 23,000 physicians.
Unvaccinated employees and physicians will be required to become fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or apply for medical or religious exemption. Employees will be provided additional education on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and will receive paid administrative time to get vaccinated on site or at other locations, according to Kaiser. The organization is working with its labor unions on implementation of the employee vaccination mandate and also will coordinate with local, state, and federal laws, the press release states.
