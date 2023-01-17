Pandemic-related financial problems led to Community Home Health & Hospice sale

Financial struggles exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the sale of Community Home Health & Hospice announced last week, according to the organization.

Vancouver-based Eden Health, a for-profit company, will take over the nonprofit's Longview and Vancouver in-home programs on May 1. The future of Community Home Health's in-house hospice care has not been determined.

Jodie Zelazny, the nonprofit's director of community development, said the change of hands was brought on by the organization's "financial position," and discussions about a potential acquisition started in the fall.

"As a nonprofit, the pandemic and resulting economic climate has presented new financial challenges," she said in an email.

The sale follows a national trend, as hospice care in the past decade has shifted from primarily nonprofits to more than two-thirds now operating as for-profit entities, reported Kaiser Health News in July. The number of for-profit hospices increased 8% in 2021, according to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission.

In July, former Community CEO Greg Pang told The Daily News the hospice center couldn't fill all 12 of its beds because it was short staffed. Public and private insurance reimbursement rates aren't keeping pace with rising costs, including wage increases needed to hold onto staff or hire new employees, Pang said.

Statewide, hospital and long-term care officials have raised similar concerns, and plan to seek changes during the current Legislative session.

Community Home Health & Hospice started planning about a year ago to better serve patients by outreaching to regional partners, including Eden Health, Zelazny said, and discussions about acquisition started in November. Neither organization would discuss the price of the purchase.

The nonprofit is still working with community partners to keep the in-house hospice care centers open, Zelazny added, and if successful, a Longview remodel — which the organization has been fundraising for since at least spring 2021 — may still take occur.

The Longview care center was renamed the Dr. Richard Nau Hospice Care Center in July following the retired doctor’s $1 million donation.

Community Home Health & Hospice has 191 employees at its Longview and Vancouver operations, and Eden has offered to onboard clinical staff and many administrative staff members, Zelazny said, but did not clarify how many. When asked how many staff were not offered positions, Jamie Brown, Eden's vice president of home services, stated the question was not applicable until the May changeover.

The hiring of clinical staff should cause "little to no disruption for our current patients" when the changeover occurs, Zelazny said.

The sale will significantly increase Eden Health's presence in Southwest Washington, where 40 employees currently serve 170 patients through the company's home health and home care programs, Brown said. Eden Health's closest hospice location is in Oregon City and serves the Portland area, she said.

The company offers hospice, home care, home health and palliative care services, along with a bereavement program as part of hospice services, according to its website. Brown said they also "contract with inpatient facilities and hospitals to provide higher levels of care."

The Eden Health website says the company is "100% employee-owned" and offers an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The plan, according to the National Center for Employee Ownership, allows employees to own company shares through a trust funded by the business.