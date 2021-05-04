Outreach COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Saturday in Longview; drive-through site opens in Clatskanie

If you go

Cowlitz County Outreach site

What: COVID-19 vaccine clinic

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Rose Parish Center, 701 26th Ave., Longview

Cost: Free

Info: Must be 18 or older. Register between 9 a.m. to noon at bit.ly/3aKVHE3; or 1-4 p.m. at bit.ly/3vw3ttq; or call 360-431-1662 for assistance

Columbia County

What: COVID-19 drive-through vaccine clinic

When: Daily through May 11

Where: Clatskanie City Park, Clatskanie, Ore.

Cost: Free

Info: Must be 16 or older. Register at bit.ly/3vG8pfo or call 503-397-7247. Registration is not required.