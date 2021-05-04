 Skip to main content
Outreach COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Saturday in Longview; drive-through site opens in Clatskanie
Packaging Pfizer syringes

Pharmacy Technician Krystine Sims packages Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine syringes April 13 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

 Courtney Talak

Immigrants, refugees and communities of color will receive priority to receive up to 200 doses of Moderna vaccine available at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services, the Longview Child and Adolescent Clinic, St. Rose Catholic Church and the Ethnic Support Council are partnering to offer the clinic. Spanish translators will be on site, according to the health department. 

President Biden is setting a new vaccination target 70% of all American adults receiving at least one dose by July 4.CDC data shows we're at 56% now and 40% of adults are fully vaccinated.While the U.S. is a leader on shots given, the rate of which they're being administered has fallen sharply now averaging 2.3 million a day.The Associated Press is reporting the Biden administration will start reallocating doses based on demand. The White House is tasked with persuading Americans who may be reluctant to roll up their sleeves.

Patients do not need to be U.S. citizens to receive a vaccine. Identification and Social Security number are not required and information is kept confidential. 

The clinic is for people 18 years old and older and will be held in the St. Rose Parish Center, 701 26th Ave.,  Longview. 

For questions or help scheduling an appointment, call the Ethnic Support Council at 360-431-1662. Spanish speakers can call 360-636-2791. 

The vaccines are free for everyone. Second doses will be provided June 5 at the same time and location. 

The clinic is part of the county health department's effort to make vaccine more accessible in the community, said Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue. 

"As we prepare to end operations at the Cowlitz County Event Center, we are working to forge new partnerships with enrolled vaccine providers so we can offer more mobile vaccination clinics here locally," she said. 

The county's vaccine site at the Event Center is set to close in mid-May after administering second doses to those who received their first shot last month.

Anyone 16 and older can search for available COVID-19 vaccines at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov

Columbia County

Across the river, Columbia County Public Health is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority and FEMA to offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine through May 11. 

The drive-through vaccination site is at Clatskanie City Park and offers flexible hours. 

Appointments are encouraged but not required. Anyone 16 and older can schedule appointments at bit.ly/3vG8pfo or by calling 503-397-7247.

Those getting their second dose are asked to bring their vaccination record card. The second Pfizer dose should be administered no sooner than 21 days after the first. 

Residents who are homebound can call Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247 to set up an in-home vaccination. 

