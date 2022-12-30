Organizations partner on weekly medical clinic at Alabama Street homeless site in Longview

Every Monday for the past several months, a small group of staff and volunteers have brought a medical clinic to the Longview homeless, most of whom would otherwise go without care.

Collaboration between Community Health Partners and Community House on Broadway allowed the volunteer effort to evolve into a formal outreach clinic, providing as much treatment as possible at the Longview homeless camp on Alabama Street, according to the nonprofits.

"We're not just handing out Band-Aids," said Wayne Van Hamme, volunteer registered nurse. "We're treating anything we can within reason."

Community House staff have been visiting the site for a couple years to register people for the county's coordinated entry system and offer shelter, said Frank Morrison, executive director.

In early 2021, Van Hamme, who is also a board member for both organizations, said his former PeaceHealth coworkers Jason Whitney and Mindy Barney both wanted to volunteer at the camp, but didn't know where to start. Van Hamme connected them to Community House, and the three nurses individually visited the camp to offer medical care before teaming up, he said.

After Community Health Partners became officially involved earlier this year, the effort became "a real clinic," Van Hamme said. The regular outreach trips have helped decrease homeless residents' hospital visits, he said.

"Some wait for us instead of going to the emergency department because they know we'll be there steady and consistent each week," Van Hamme said.

Ahead of the Monday morning clinics, the team stops by the Community Health Partners permanent location on Washington Way to pick up supplies and medications, Van Hamme said.

As a registered nurse practitioner, Whitney can prescribe treatments, order tests and diagnose patients, things registered nurses like Van Hamme can't do. At the camp, Van Hamme and Barney walk through the tents and offer care to those who need it, sending people to Whitney if they need medications or more extensive treatment.

The most common treatment is wound care, which includes providing antibiotics if needed, said Ken Dale, Community Health Partners executive director. Volunteers often show patients how to clean and dress wounds and follow up with them, he said. If someone needs X-rays or lab work, they'll be referred to the free clinic on Washington Way.

The clinic has a doctor on call for more serious medical needs, and a volunteer doctor is considering joining the outreach team, Dale said. The clinic does not distribute or prescribe narcotics, he said.

Volunteers also hand out hygiene items, toilet paper, water and donations of hats and gloves, Van Hamme said.

People living at the Alabama Street site were not initially receptive to the volunteers but have gradually opened up after establishing a rapport, Van Hamme said.

Consistency has allowed people to become familiar with the clinic, Dale said.

"When time goes on and we have the same people going out there, they have trust in us, he said. "They know we're not trying to take advantage, there's no hidden cost. ... Our goal is to provide these services to people."

The number of people who accept health screenings has varied per trip from zero to eight, according to data from Community House. From March 2021 through November 2022, the average number of people accepting screenings went up from about three per trip to more than four.

Although the Alabama Street site now houses the HOPE Village pallet home program, run by the Salvation Army, the outreach clinic will continue its weekly visits, Dale said. No other program specifically deals with medical needs, he said.

Providing the outreach clinic is important to Community Health Partners, which raises money through grants and donations to pay for supplies and staffing, Dale said. Volunteer constraints have limited the clinic to one day a week, but it may expand if there is a need, he said.

Community Health Partners free clinic Where: 945 Washington Way, Suite 141, Longview When: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays Info: Clinic open to uninsured adults who live or work in the area. For questions, call 360-442-4165. More information at www.chpwa.org.

Helping with the outreach clinic is consistent with Community House's mission, Morrison said. For the volunteers, it's just about caring for people, Van Hamme said.

"I’m a retired army nurse. I've been to war and taken care of folks as fast as they've gotten shot and sick," he said. "Really, I do it for Jesus. I care about people and that's what he would expect us to do for folks."