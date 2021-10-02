Options for J&J shot in Cowlitz County limited as COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline looms

COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state and Cowlitz County increased in August and September, likely in part because of the mandate.

As of Wednesday, 63.3% of state residents had initiated vaccination and 57.8% were fully vaccinated. In Cowlitz County, 55.1% of residents had received at least one dose and 49.4% were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

County providers administered 445 doses on Sept. 13, the highest number of shots given since June 22, according to the Department of Health.

Ken Dale, Community Health Partners executive director, said Friday the clinic has been "incredibly busy" in the last couple weeks. The clinic has been giving about 30 to 40 COVID-19 vaccines per day during the three days a week it is open, he said. Dale said he expects demand to slow in October.

Clinic staff and volunteers don't ask why people are getting the vaccine, but some patients have said it's because of the mandates, Dale said.

"Some people have been upset about it, and some people realize they just got to get it," he said. "We're not looking at peoples' motivation, we're just there to provide vaccine to people."