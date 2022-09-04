One year in, Longview Police consider mental health unit a success

On a hot Wednesday afternoon in August, a woman sat in the limited shade provided by the Longview City Shop, across the street from the Alabama Street homeless encampment.

She was waiting for a ride which arrived about 10 minutes later. A white car with the blue words Behavioral Health Unit posted on the side pulled up into the parking lot. The woman climbed into the back seat behind the two case workers and the car took off.

Longview police Capt. Branden McNew watched the scene from a distance, not wanting to interrupt a good thing. Without revealing the woman’s name, McNew said he knew her as a frequent subject of 911 calls because of disordered public behavior.

“Just having her be where she’s supposed to be, on time, for an appointment is a sign of improvement,” McNew said.

It’s been 13 months since the Behavioral Health Unit began operating in a partnership between the Longview Police Department and Columbia Wellness. The three-person team is dispatched to calls with mental and behavioral health components, with the ability to respond to urgent calls as they come through or perform extensive follow-ups with people who need more help in getting to a stable place in their lives.

The partnership has been fruitful enough that the program has continued to expand throughout Cowlitz County. Longview is in the process of adding two more people to keep the unit staffed seven days a week.

Meanwhile, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is in the final stages of rolling out its own unit this week.

“Law enforcement is responding during a crisis with a short-term emergency where these guys can build a more long-term relationship with folks. They have the time and the directive to do that job out there, working on the street level,” Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said.

Longview’s contract for the unit expires at the end of 2022 and would need to be renewed in the city’s biennial budget to continue.

How the unit works

The Longview City Council budgeted for two mental health professionals in the spring of 2021. A grant from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs added a third member to Longview’s team and stationed another in Kelso.

Laura Eastwick is one of the founding members of the behavioral health unit in Longview. When she first heard about mental health crisis units and front-line counseling work, she said she wanted to get involved. She described it as going “back to the roots of social work.”

“To see that you have helped somebody feel a sense of dignity and worth that no one else has given them in a long time is a success, to me,” Eastwick said.

Longview’s unit members have been called into some high-stakes incidents. During the unit’s first three months they responded to a bomb threat made against PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and an individual who threatened to commit suicide by cop.

When it came to the more everyday work done by the unit, McNew said the biggest benefit was having the team be able to take the lead on calls with a mental health component and arrange follow-up visits with the subject of those calls.

“It’s not about whether the police are too busy to take the calls. It’s whether the service help the person needs is a police officer, and most of the time, it isn’t,” McNew said.

On average, the unit interacts with an individual four or five times. Around half of the interactions are one-offs for single crises or immediate dispatches. Others, however, received dozens of follow-up visits.

The help extended can be as simple as giving somebody food and water. Unit members will accompany people to medical appointments, get resources from the Department of Health and Social Services, or meet service providers in the area.

Some cases have relied on what Eastwick called “creative problem solving.” To help a person who was paranoid about their home being broken into, Eastwick said the unit bought them a basic motion alarm for the front door which helped to provide peace of mind.

“Most people are able to tell you what they need, even if it’s not the way you expect them to,” Eastwick said.

Over the first year of the unit’s operation, the police and the behavioral health experts ironed out how to pick up calls as they came in to speed up responses. The biggest and newest change to the unit is the labeled car, which began service in June.

Transporting a person in crisis to a better location can be an immediate way to address their problems. Eastwick said that at first, the unit wasn’t sure if they wanted the notoriety of a labeled car. As it turns out, that vehicle has allowed people to flag members down for emerging crises and helped establish the unit’s reputation in the community.

“Being affiliated with the Police Department gives us credibility with some people. For the people that it doesn’t, that we are mental health people gives us credibility, so most people are willing to engage with us,” Eastwick said.

Cowlitz County’s new unit

The mental health unit for the sheriff’s office has been in the works for about as long as Longview’s unit has operated but is just now rolling out.

In May, the Cowlitz County Commissioners approved funding for the unit through the end of 2023, using the county’s mental health sales tax of one-tenth of 1%. The unit has added members one at a time over the past month, each shadowing the Longview behavioral health unit to get a sense of what the job looked like before starting with the county.

Like Longview, the county is contracting with Columbia Wellness as the provider but has a different makeup of team members. The county team has two counselors with backgrounds in the state’s Wraparound with Intensive Services program for juveniles with behavioral health issues and two counselors who specialize in substance use disorder.

“The overwhelming majority of folks that we’ll get a call to come assist will have a co-occurring substance use disorder. It’s been our larger evolutionary a-ha moment over the last year, let’s weave that in,” Columbia Wellness CEO Drew McDaniel said.

The county’s team will a wider geographical scope. The unit will respond to calls from the unincorporated parts of the county, cities like Kalama and Woodland that don’t have their own mental health units, and even assisting Longview at times. Members start out with a labeled car, provided by the county prosecuting attorney’s office, and labeled tactical vests.

Bobbi Day, one of the substance use disorder professionals working for the county’s unit, had originally studied to be a police officer before going into education and counseling. Day said she was interested to see the data and the success stories that would come out of the unit over the next 16 months.

“We want to teach our clients how to be more resourceful, how to be more stable, how to accept the opportunities in the community to get better if that’s what they want to do,” Day said.