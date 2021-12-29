Omicron, tight supply limiting COVID-19 treatment options in Cowlitz County

The omicron COVID-19 variant is limiting treatment options for those infected but not hospitalized, according to health officials.

Newly authorized drugs to treat COVID-19 are expected to be effective, but are in short supply.

For people at risk of severe illness, treating COVID-19 early on can prevent hospitalization or death, but the therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, are limited in Cowlitz County.

Monoclonal antibodies are made in a lab and are given to people through an IV or four injections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the treatment for emergency use to help people at high risk for serious symptoms.

Kirkpatrick Family Care in Longview is the only clinic in Cowlitz County that offers antibody treatment, according to the National Infusion Center Association.

Dr. Rich Kirkpatrick, owner, said the clinic has treated about 300 patients with the pharmaceutical company Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy since September.

"It's just been really exciting to see people in great danger of dying turned around," he said.

In most cases, there is no cost for the antibodies, but most locations bill for the cost of administering the IV.

To be eligible for the treatment, patients must have a positive COVID test or have a definite exposure, as well as risk factors and be within 10 days of symptoms, according to the state health department.

Last week, the U.S. government paused distribution of the most commonly used monoclonal antibody treatments, including Regeneron's, stating they are not effective enough against the omicron variant.

Two newer monoclonal antibody treatments appear to work against omicron, but supply is limited right now, said Stefanie Donahue, Cowlitz County Health and Human Services communications manager.

Kirkpatrick said he hoped the federal and state governments would release more doses of Regeneron's treatment, as the delta variant is still responsible for a good portion of COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, 25% of specimens sequenced from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18 were omicron, according to the Department of Health's latest variant report. Since sequencing can take a few weeks, the state also is using another testing marker to identify possible omicron cases.

The week of Dec. 13, 46% of cases at reporting labs had the marker, up from about 10% the previous week, according to the report.

Two recently approved pills created by Pfizer and Merck are expected to be effective against the omicron variant, but are in limited supply. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the pills to treat mild-to-moderate disease in people at high risk of severe illness.

Merck's treatment is restricted to adults when other treatments are inaccessible or not "clinically appropriate." Pfizer's treatment may not be safe for people taking certain medications, according to the FDA.

Last week, Washington received its first allocation, including 1,180 doses of the Pfizer pill paxlovid and 5,460 doses of Mercks' molnupirivir, according to the health department.

The state hasn't yet distributed the allocation to facilities, and it's unclear when the treatments may be available in Cowlitz County, Donahue said.

"We hope to eventually see this treatment available at multiple locations in Cowlitz County, including pharmacies," she said.

Once people are hospitalized for COVID-19, treatments can include antiviral remdesivir and "supportive care," Kirkpatrick said.

For hospitalized patients who don't need supplemental oxygen, the National Institutes of Health guidelines state remdesivir may be appropriate for patients at high risk of disease progression.

The guidelines recommend remdesivir for patients on oxygen, potentially combined with an anti-inflammatory drug depending on how much oxygen they need.

Monoclonal antibodies are not authorized for patients who are hospitalized for COVID-19 because they are not effective for treating severe COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

According to its website, PeaceHealth follows the most current guidance on treating patients, including reviewing recommendations from the National Institutes of Health. The organization does not offer options not supported by "robust clinical evidence," including ivermectin.

Health officials recommend vaccination over taking a chance on treatments that may be limited.

"Treatment is not a substitute for vaccination," Donahue said. "The vaccines are effective at boosting people’s immunity, preventing serious illness, and curbing community spread. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19."

