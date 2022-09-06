Omicron COVID-19 vaccine boosters in limited supply in Cowlitz County

A limited quantity of new, updated coronavirus booster doses will be available in Cowlitz County in the coming days and weeks, following federal and state approval last week.

Washington state received an initial allocation of 191,100 doses, and health officials expect initial demand to outweigh supply, according to the Department of Health.

“We’re excited this updated bivalent booster will help increase protection against the omicron variants as we head into the fall season,” Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, state chief science officer, said in a news release. “This update helps ensure that vaccines and boosters will continue to be the most effective ways to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death, and keep those most at-risk healthy and safe.”

The bivalent boosters combine the original vaccine compositions with BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variant spike protein components, providing additional protection by targeting those variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading, according to state Department of Health. The Pfizer and Moderna primary vaccine series will stay the same.

The BA.5 variant is the most prevalent strain in the country and state, making up nearly 90% of Washington’s sequenced cases as of mid-August, according to the Department of Health.

Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer, said last week he’s excited about the new boosters because they’ll provide better protection against the coronavirus strains spreading in the community.

“We don’t have ‘real clear risk of infection reduced by X percent,’ we don’t have that level of data, but we know it’s going to help hopefully blunt and prevent severe infections we may see during winter,” Krager said. “I think a lot of people are looking forward to that way to protect themselves better.”

People 12 and older who have received the primary vaccine series are eligible for the new booster, according to the Department of Health. The original boosters are no longer authorized for this age group.

Adolescents 12 to 17 years old can receive the Pfizer bivalent booster at least two months after their most recent dose. Adults 18 and older can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna booster.

Children 5 to 11 years old who have received the Pfizer primary series should receive the original booster at least five months after their second dose. Children 6 months to 4 years old are not eligible for any boosters.

Statewide, pharmacies and clinics were set to receive the first batch of doses this week, with subsequent allocations to follow, according to the Department of Health. People can check availability online at www.vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov or call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127.

The vaccine locator did not list any locations in Cowlitz County where the boosters were available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Starting Friday, people can make appointments for an omicron booster at Kaiser Permanente for vaccinations starting on Sept. 19, spokesperson Michael Foley, said. Appointments will initially be reserved for those immunocompromised or 65 and older. People can make appointments at kp.org, and nonmembers can get an appointment by first getting a HRN number at https://k-p.li/3REPnAN.

Rite Aid’s online vaccine scheduler listed available appointments for the new booster at its Longview and Kelso pharmacies starting Friday.