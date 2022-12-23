Officials warn of early flu season after three Cowlitz County influenza deaths

This holiday season health officials are asking people to take precautions to avoid the unwanted gift of illnesses circulating throughout the state and country.

The influenza season is early this year and flu deaths are higher than usual at this point of the season, according to the state Department of Health.

"Flu activity is really high right now," said Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer. "We're trying to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, people over 65, people with medical conditions and young children, in particular."

Influenza vaccination data reported to the state Department of Health shows a higher rate among older adults and a lesser rate among children compared to prior seasons. County-level data wasn't available, but Cowlitz County is likely seeing a similar trend, Krager said.

Although the flu shot may not always be top of mind for parents, it's important as young children are at higher risk of severe disease, Krager said. It's not too late in the season to get the vaccine, he said.

Everyone 6 months and older is eligible for the flu vaccine, which protects against influenza A, the most common strain seen so far this year, according to the state Department of Health.

So far this season 40 Washington residents, including three children, have died from influenza, according to the Department of Health's most recent report. Three of those 40 deaths were Cowlitz County residents, Krager said. The county has also seen two influenza outbreaks in longterm care facilities, he said.

The most recent surveillance data from earlier this month showed influenza rates may be coming down a little, or at least not skyrocketing as they were in November, Krager said.

"It's hard to predict where we're going to go," he said. "We're seeing a little reprieve. ... I hope that's being reflective in hospitalization rates for influenza, and hopefully that trend continues and provides hospitals a bit more breathing room."

Washington hospitals, including PeaceHealth St. John, have reported busy emergency departments with longer waits for beds often taken up by patients who could be discharged but cannot find openings at other facilities, like nursing homes.

Other viruses spreading

In Washington, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased over the past month, with Cowlitz County rates above state averages, according to the Department of Health.

Cowlitz County recorded about 100 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, up from about 34 during the same time last month. The case rate appears to be leveling off or declining, but represents a fraction of total cases not reported to the state, according to the department.

The county's COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased over the past month, up from about 4.5 per 100,000 people to 18 per 100,000. The state rate jumped from 3.8 to 6.5 per 100,000 over the same time period. In the county and statewide, residents 65 and older make up the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Other respiratory illnesses that were not as prevalent in the last two years are also spreading, Krager said. Some Southwest Washington schools have reported classrooms with 20% to 30% of students out sick, he said.

To help prevent the spread of all kinds of viruses, parents should keep sick kids home, especially at the beginning of an illness when they are most infectious, Krager said. Washing hands and disinfecting surfaces is "really critical," he added.

Krager said while he knows people are tired of wearing face masks, they are another tool to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the flu and other respiratory viruses. Earlier this month, a dozen Washington health officers, including Krager, recommended people mask indoors to limit spread of illness and protect hospital capacity.

"I don't think we're going to make that recommendation for a long time, ... but for a few weeks, wearing a mask could go a long way to keep your kid and other kids in school," he said.

People should also consider taking at at-home COVID-19 test before traveling or attending a holiday gathering, especially if they or someone they will be around is at higher risk of severe disease, Krager said.

Washington residents can order free COVID-19 tests at www.sayyescovidhometest.org. The federal government restarted its test program for the winter, and every U.S. household is eligible to order four free at-home tests at www.covid.gov/tests.

Krager encouraged those who do get sick, especially if they are at high risk, to reach out to their healthcare provider about treatment options — including Paxlovid for COVID-19 and Tamiflu for influenza. Both are most effective if started early after infection, he said.

"Influenza often will come on quickly, with fevers and muscle aches that will come on in a day," Krager said. "If that’s happening to you and it feels different than run of mill cold and you're high risk, it's worth reaching out to your provider. ... Doing that as soon as possible can really help."