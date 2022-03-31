New COVID-19 variant becoming dominant but not causing a rise in Washington state or Cowlitz County cases

Although the COVID-19 variant driving increases in other countries is spreading in Washington, it has not caused an uptick in cases or hospitalizations statewide or in Cowlitz County, according to health officials.

"It's true now that BA.2 has become the dominant strain for COVID-19 positive cases in the state of Washington," said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah at a press briefing Wednesday. "While overall the cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease, the proportionally of BA.2 (among) the cases has increased."

Washington recorded about 40 new cases per 100,000 people from March 15 to March 21, down from 145 per 100,000 the month before.

Cowlitz County recorded 26.2 new cases per 100,000 people from March 15 to March 21, the lowest rate since fall 2020. The county recorded 4.5 new hospitalizations per 100,000 the same week, up slightly from earlier this month but well below levels recorded earlier this year.

The omicron subvariant BA.2 made up about 51.2% of sequenced cases from tests collected March 13 to March 19, up from 34.2% the previous week, according to the state Department of Health's most recent variant report.

Nationwide, BA.2 accounted for about 55% of cases as of Saturday, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention model that estimates more recent proportions of circulating variants.

While other countries have seen a rise in cases driven by the highly transmissible variant, cases in Washington and Cowlitz County have not risen.

"What that means for case rates overall is hard to say," said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer. "Every country is different, has different vaccination rates, and — probably even more important with omicron — the population that has been infected and has immunity from that, maybe that's higher in the United States."

Krager said he is concerned Cowlitz County could be more susceptible to a surge because of its lower vaccination rates and because it was not hit as hard by omicron.

"We don't know for sure," he said. "A bump in cases, or another spike, is a possibility and something we should be planning for, but I don't think it's a certainty."

The county or state could see a slow rise in cases instead of a quick spike, Krager said. Regardless, preparing for a wave makes sense, he said.

Krager encouraged people to get vaccinated, get a booster dose and a second booster if eligible, especially if they are at higher risk from COVID-19.

Earlier this week, federal and state health officials approved a second booster for people 50 years old and older or moderately or severely immunocompromised four months after their first booster. People who received both a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and booster can get a second booster of either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine.

Immunity from the original round of vaccines, some received a year ago, and from infection wanes over time, Krager said. A booster dose increases protection from severe illness, especially among those older or at high risk, he said.

State health officials also encouraged masking when appropriate in indoor, crowded settings, when sick or when around someone at high risk from COVID-19.

County and state health officials encouraged people to get tested as soon as they notice symptoms to help prevent spread but also to get medication if needed.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized pills to treat mild-to-moderate disease in people at high risk of severe illness. The treatments are available by prescription at several Cowlitz County pharmacies, according to a federal COVID-19 Therapeutics Locator.

Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir should be started as soon as possible after diagnosis and within five days of when symptoms begin, according to the FDA. Monoclonal antibody treatments have a slightly longer window but are less effective the longer the wait, Krager said.

The preventative monoclonal antibody treatment Evusheld also is available at local pharmacies for eligible people 12 years old and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised or allergic to the COVID-19 vaccines.

"We know transmission continues," Krager said. "We're celebrating having low case rates, hospital rates, death rates. Those of us in public health are happy about that ... it's very refreshing, but we're obviously watching closely."

