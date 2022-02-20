More Cowlitz County residents at higher risk from COVID-19 than previously thought

Amid the many unknowns at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became quickly apparent that elderly people and those with underlying health conditions were at higher risk of severe illness and death from the virus.

In the past two years, the virus spread and changed, putting everyone at some level of risk. But many people who are in greater danger of hospitalization or death may not consider themselves in that category, said Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer.

People may have a narrow idea about who is at high risk because of how the pandemic began in the United States, with deadly outbreaks at Puget Sound nursing homes, Krager said.

“I think in general there’s a misperception that only really fragile people who are elderly with multiple medical conditions are at risk, but we’ve found that’s just not the case,” he said. “Those older and with more conditions are more at risk but that doesn’t mean you’re not at risk if you’re at a lower end of the spectrum.”

Downplaying the risks because they mostly affect a certain group of people dismisses the danger and loss they face, Krager said.

“Where is our compassion for even the people that we all recognize as higher risk?” he said.

Who is at risk?

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of nearly two dozen risk factors includes rare diseases such as HIV or tuberculosis, as well as more common problems like obesity, diabetes, and heart conditions. Poor mental health, smoking, and drug abuse also increase the danger from COVID-19.

“The chance of you knowing someone or you, yourself, having at least one of these is really high,” Krager said. “That’s true throughout the U.S., but is more true in Cowlitz County and explains a little bit of why we’ve seen higher death rates of COVID-19.”

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services estimates more than half of the adults in the county are overweight or obese, making them more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.

The county has above-average rates of other conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and smoking, according to the state Department of Health.

Census data shows Cowlitz County had a higher population of people 65 years old and older and those with disabilities than the state average, according to the American Community Survey.

The Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington’s client base has changed over the last 10 to 15 years to include more younger disabled clients and clients who are dealing with mental health problems, said Mike Reardon, director. About 40% of the agency’s clients are younger than 60 years old but require some in-home assistance to remain independent, he said.

Leading cause of death

The county health department doesn’t have complete enough data on underlying conditions among cases and hospitalizations to draw conclusions, said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager. People do not respond to attempts to contact them, do not want to share information and a high caseload often exceeds staff capacity, she said.

The department has more confidence in its death data because public health nurses review the medical charts of each person who dies from COVID-19 and thoroughly document their health history, Donahue said.

About one in five COVID-19 deaths among Cowlitz County residents were associated with a long-term care facility, according to the health department. More than 95% of the county’s COVID deaths as of Feb. 17 had at least one underlying condition.

People 65 and older made up 67% of the county’s total COVID-19 deaths from 2020 and 2021. About 10% of deaths were among people 49 and younger, and Cowlitz County has not recorded any COVID-19 deaths among children.

Krager said it’s likely some county residents who died of COVID thought of themselves as fairly healthy but were at a higher risk for reasons that may not have been obvious to them.

Most of Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in 2021, with 257 recorded so far, compared to 31 in 2020, according to the health department. More than half of the 288 deaths recorded in 2020 and 2021 happened during the delta wave in August through October.

COVID-19 will be the second or third leading cause of death in Cowlitz County in 2021, behind cancer and/or heart disease, Krager said.

For residents 45- to 49-years-old, COVID overtook unintentional injuries as the leading cause of death last year, Krager said. Usually about 10 of the 45 deaths per year in that age group are from injuries. In 2021, 23 residents in that group died from COVID-19.

‘A loss of compassion’

Older adults with medical conditions or disabilities are at higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, according to the CDC. Stating this as a good thing devalues people in this group, according to disability-focused organizations.

In January, nearly 150 organizations, including the American Association of People with Disabilities and The Arc of the United States, sent a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky following her comments on the results of a research study in which deaths among vaccinated people were mostly those who had four or more comorbidities.

“Even in full context, describing the deaths of people with four or more comorbidities as “encouraging” because they were “unwell to begin with” encapsulates the exact problem that we, people with disabilities and our family members and allies, have faced the entire pandemic: The public health response to COVID-19 has treated people with disabilities as disposable,” the organizations wrote in the letter.

Considering the risk for those populations as not a big deal is frustrating to many health professionals, Krager said.

“Why are we not valuing people who are elderly or have medical conditions?” he said. “It seems like a loss of compassion for those who are most vulnerable.”

Some may want to think that they and people they know are not at high risk, when that’s likely not the case, Krager said. People may also be tired of mandates and restrictions, but from a public health perspective a much larger group than people realize is written off, he said.

Cowlitz County residents need to take a better look at themselves and those around them to understand who may truly be at higher risk, Krager said.

Many people at high risk are vaccinated, better protecting them from severe illness and death, but some immunocompromised people cannot be vaccinated or don’t respond strongly to the vaccine, Krager said.

The idea that everyone will get COVID-19 or should become infected to gain immunity gambles with severe disease and long-term effects, Krager said.

Some people infected with COVID-19 can experience ongoing symptoms for weeks or months, according to the CDC. Studies have found a significant number of people with chronic fatigue, and some with changes in cognition, Krager said.

“That works if you survive the infection, which yes, a lot of people will, but what we’ve learned a lot more about is long-term symptoms of COVID and potential effects on the body,” he said. “It’s frankly scary to me what we may be looking like in the longer term.”

Krager said although the long-term picture is unclear, it’s not necessarily true everyone will get COVID-19. Even if infection becomes more inevitable, postponing it for as long as possible likely will give someone a better chance of getting a medicine that works at preventing all side effects, he said.

Everyone can take steps to reduce their own risk, but Krager said he worries for people with less control over their environment.

When considering precautions like wearing a mask or getting vaccinated, Krager encouraged people to “look outside ourselves a little sometimes.”

Safety and precautions

Throughout the pandemic, Life Works was forced to rethink safety. The Longview-based organization provides services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including operating residential homes.

“The biggest hurdle we’ve had is keeping people safe, as safe as they can be, from the virus, especially when it first began … not knowing exactly what was happening,” said Wendy Keegan, director of development.

The organization added protocols for employees, including masking and going through a checklist before they step foot in the facility, Keegan said.

Keegan said she worries about staff getting sick outside work or spreading the virus. Since the organization can’t control what staff do on their own time, it has tried to ensure they are closely following protocols at work, she said.

As many people are gearing up for lifting of restrictions, those at higher risk or who care for those populations will continue to take more precautions.

Reardon, Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities director, said a percentage of clients, mostly older with underlying conditions, won’t go to the store or out to lunch because of the risk.

The pandemic has made it difficult for families to see loved ones living at Life Works facilities because of limitations to prevent virus spread, said Keegan. Staff became “much better at Zoom” and got creative, meeting families in the park or doing “drive-bys,” she said.

“Some folks we serve definitely miss being out in the community like they once were because we’re keeping them healthy and they’re at higher risk for not just COVID but anything,” she said.

Keegan said the mask mandate and other restrictions are likely to continue for Life Works and similar settings even as they lift for most public spaces.

“Everybody has the potential to get this even if vaccinated,” she said. “Everybody’s just got to take care of themselves and do the best they can to keep themselves healthy. We’re the stewards of these peoples’ health and just have to do what we can.”

