Medication disposal kiosk added at Cowlitz County Health and Human Services facility

People can safely get rid of their unwanted, unused or expired medication for free at a new medication disposal kiosk located at the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services building in Longview.

“We know most opioid misuse starts by people taking medication that wasn’t prescribed to them," said Health and Human Services Director Carole Harrison. "In Cowlitz County, about 75% of youth who reported ever having used painkillers to get high said they did not use their own prescription to get the medication. By safely disposing of your unwanted, unused or expired medication, you are doing your part to keep your loved ones and the community safe.”

The new medication disposal kiosk is located at 1952 9th Ave. in Longview. It will remain open in the lobby year-round during business hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m.

The medication disposal kiosk will join others in the county setup through the state’s Safe Medication Return Program operated by MED-Project.

Unwanted, unused or expired medication also can be disposed of for free by mail at locations designated by MED-Project. To request a pre-paid envelope from MED-Project, visit its mail-back webpage or call 1-844-633-7765.