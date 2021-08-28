Medical respite program provides safe recovery, housing help for homeless patients

When Kimberly Simons learned she needed back surgery earlier this summer, she was terrified.
Simons, 59, had back problems for years that turned out to be more severe than she thought. Living in her van almost two years hasn’t helped, she said.
“I didn’t know how I was going to do it,” Simons said Friday. “I already was having a hard enough time having to survive in it in the first place.”
After calling several service organizations without luck, she reached the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington, which connected her to Lower Columbia CAP as a candidate for its medical respite program.
The Care2Home program temporally houses homeless people who have serious health conditions that make living on the street exceptionally dangerous, according to CAP.
Simons moved into the Kelso respite house a couple weeks before her back surgery in late July and has been recovering there since.
“It was such a relief. It was like the whole world was lifted off my shoulders,” Simons said. “They’re constantly checking on me to see if I’m OK or need anything. They’re going to help me get housing. It’s a great program.”
Over the last year, Care2Home has helped 12 homeless people recover and create plans for permanent housing, said Amanda Rasmussen, CAP program development director.
“This program is different from general shelter or housing because it specifically addresses the needs of those with serious health issues that homelessness would make worse,” Rasmussen said. “Imagine how you might feel after having a major medical event such as a heart attack or surgery and not having anywhere to go to rest and recuperate after leaving the hospital. That is what our program provides.”
Lower Columbia CAP partnered with the Cowlitz Family Health Center and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center to start the program last August.
The Cowlitz County program is one of seven in the state, according to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council’s online directory. Washington has the second-most medical respite programs in the country, following California with 39.
CAP started the program using grants from PeaceHealth, the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington and private donors, Rasmussen said.
There is no cost to residents, and the program doesn’t rely on insurance. CAP is seeking financial assistance to keep the program running because it has been a “vital resource” for the most vulnerable in the community, Rasmussen said.
The program operates out of a five-bedroom, two-story home in Kelso. Each story has an entrance with a separate kitchen, bathroom and living room. Two of the bedrooms are fully American Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible. Residents each have their own bedroom and share communal living spaces with others on the same level of the house.
CAP and Family Health Center staff visit residents daily to help them recover and come up with a permanent housing plan.
The house is not a nursing home, and residents must be able to care for themselves. The program is not exclusively for senior citizens, but most residents are 55 years old and older, Rasmussen said.
The length of each person’s stay is limited and typically starts at 30 days, but depends on medical needs.
“For example, someone going through a course of cancer treatments may need more time than someone healing after a heart attack,” Rasmussen said.
Anyone can refer someone to the program or refer themselves, but most referrals come from St. John and other medical providers. People enter the program after hospital stays or to keep their condition from worsening and requiring hospital care.
A Family Health Center registered nurse case manager works with all residents to identify their medical needs and barriers to improving their health, Angela Niday, a transition of care registered nurse, said in an email.
“Individuals typically have long-term chronic medical issues in addition to the acute issues that brought them to the respite shelter,” Niday said. “Living homeless in itself is a huge barrier to accessing healthcare resources to manage those needs, such as accessing transportation and having a safe place to store medications such as insulin.”
The nurse case manager helps residents schedule appointments, set up transportation services, understand medications and access other resources, Niday said.
Staff encourage residents to follow up with healthcare providers and show them how to navigate the system independently and care for their health to avoid unnecessary hospital trips, she said.
Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesperson, said the program has been successful in providing a safe place to discharge homeless patients, providing housing resources and reducing unnecessary emergency room and hospital admissions.
“Having a place to discharge patients is vitally important to the hospital because if we have people coming in needing care, we need beds to be opening regularly to accept the new flow of patients,” he said. “The program is a good example of innovation where there is a need and collaboration among organizations in the community.”