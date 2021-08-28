Medical respite program provides safe recovery, housing help for homeless patients

“This program is different from general shelter or housing because it specifically addresses the needs of those with serious health issues that homelessness would make worse,” Rasmussen said. “Imagine how you might feel after having a major medical event such as a heart attack or surgery and not having anywhere to go to rest and recuperate after leaving the hospital. That is what our program provides.”

Lower Columbia CAP partnered with the Cowlitz Family Health Center and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center to start the program last August.

The Cowlitz County program is one of seven in the state, according to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council’s online directory. Washington has the second-most medical respite programs in the country, following California with 39.

CAP started the program using grants from PeaceHealth, the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington and private donors, Rasmussen said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is no cost to residents, and the program doesn’t rely on insurance. CAP is seeking financial assistance to keep the program running because it has been a “vital resource” for the most vulnerable in the community, Rasmussen said.