Starting Monday, staff and patients at most health care settings in Washington and Oregon will no longer be required to wear face masks, meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Washington's mask requirements in correctional facilities will also end Monday.

The states announced the end of the mandates a month ago as COVID-19, RSV and influenza disease rates and hospitalizations declined. The Washington State Department of Health guidance still recommends masks for providers, patients and visitors in health care settings.

Several worker protections remain in effect, including that employees and contractors may choose to use masks or other personal protective equipment on the job without employer retaliation.

Local or tribal governments, facilities and providers may choose to continue requiring masks, according to the state.

In Cowlitz County, major healthcare providers are ending requirements for most staff and patients but continue to encourage masks.

At PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview and its other locations, PeaceHealth will highly encourage but no longer require masks for caregivers, patients and visitors except in high-risk situations and areas such as infusion centers, dialysis units, radiation and oncology clinics, according to the health care system. That also includes COVID-19 patients.

Kaiser Permanente Northwest, which includes Oregon and Southwest Washington, will no longer require masks in medical or dental offices except in designated high-risk areas similar to PeaceHealth's, according to a statement. The organization will continue requiring masks in its hospitals.

"Kaiser Permanente is committed to protecting the safety of our members, patients, employees, physicians and visitors," the organization stated. "Our infectious disease and infection prevention experts will continue to monitor local transmission rates in the community and adapt our masking requirements as needed to provide a safe care environment."

Masks will be available in all Kaiser facilities for anyone who wants to wear them.

Kaiser Permanente Washington, covering the rest of the state outside of Longview and Vancouver, signed onto a joint statement with several Puget Sound hospitals announcing they would continue mask requirements.

Many patients have serious medical diagnoses, including conditions that leave them vulnerable to severe disease associated with COVID-19 and other viruses, the statement said.

"Unlike many other activities, health care is not optional, but essential; and every patient deserves to feel safe from acquiring a preventable infection when seeking health care," the organizations wrote in the statement.

Cowlitz Family Health Center, which operates several clinics in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties, will make mask wearing an individual choice for patients, staff and visitors, said CEO Jim Coffee.

"Our staff, after three years are happy to be able to see people's faces again and move one step closer to normal," he said.

Child and Adolescent Clinic will not require but will encourage staff to wear masks, especially when caring for patients with respiratory symptoms, said Kimberley Robbins-Stripp, administrator.

Signs will request patients with respiratory symptoms to mask. These patients will continue to check in by phone from their cars and be escorted directly to a room to minimize exposure of others in the waiting room, Robbins-Stripp said.