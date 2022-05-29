Longview program reports rising teen fentanyl use, as fentanyl overdose deaths rise across state

When youth counselor Matt McCoy heard from a 13-year-old Kelso student that 10 of his friends took “blues" — a street name for fentanyl pills — the story sounded all too familiar.

Most teens don’t realize “their life's on the line every single time” they use the synthetic opioid, whether they know it’s in the pills they are taking or not, said McCoy, who supervises CORE Health’s youth substance-use program.

“They have no true knowledge of what they’re using,” he said. “It seems appealing because it’s a little blue pill sold as ‘percs’ on the street.”

Over the last nine months, CORE Health has seen more teens use or test positive for fentanyl, following a rise of the drug’s prevalence throughout Cowlitz County and the state.

CORE's youth substance-use disorder program got off the ground at the start of this school year, coinciding with the opening of CORE’s Ascent Youth Activity Center in downtown Longview.

Since September, the program has served about 150 teens, with 55 referred from juvenile probation, 32 from schools and 13 from inpatient facilities. Others are enrolled in services by their parents, seek treatment on their own or come with a friend, McCoy said.

CORE mostly works with Longview students but sees youth from around the county, Executive Director Frank Morrison said.

Of youth in CORE’s program, 22 had positive drug tests for fentanyl or self-disclosed they used the drug, according to the organization. That’s more than double the nine who used heroin, but falls behind the 36 who used methamphetamine. Cannabis was the most common substance, used by 105 youth, followed by alcohol at 67.

Quote “They’re not realizing they’re bypassing heroin. Fentanyl is way more dangerous.” — Matt McCoy, youth substance-use counselor.

After hearing about youth in other parts of the country using fentanyl, McCoy said he expected it would show up locally but was still surprised when students told him they were using.

“It’s always alarming to see youth use drugs that are so deadly,” he said.

Overdose deaths rising

Fentanyl can be 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is commonly mixed with other drugs and made into counterfeit pills, and many people are unaware their drugs are laced with fentanyl.

Nationwide, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths, according to the CDC.

In 2021, Washington’s overdose deaths increased nearly 70% since 2019, surpassing 2,000, according to provisional data from the Department of Health. Most deaths involved more than one substance, and more than half the deaths are due to fentanyl, according to the department. Fentanyl overdose deaths have increased about 10-fold since 2016.

Drug overdose deaths in Cowlitz County nearly doubled from 18 in 2019 to 33 in 2021, according to data from the county coroner’s office. The number of overdoses that included fentanyl more than tripled from five in 2020 to 17 in 2021, according to the coroner.

Nationwide, teen overdose deaths are also up. Teen overdose deaths nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020 and increased 20% the following year, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in April.

Since 2018, the state rate of overdose deaths involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids increased significantly among those under 30, according to a study from the University of Washington's Addictions, Drug and Alcohol Institute.

Resources Cowlitz County crisis line: 360-425-6064. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. Washington Recovery Help Line: Anonymous, confidential 24/7 help line for state residents experiencing substance-use disorders, problem gambling and mental health challenges. Call 1-866-789-1511 or text 1-866-789-1511 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., weekdays. 911: Under state law, those seeking medical assistance for an overdose and the person overdosing cannot be prosecuted for drug possession. Anyone witnessing an overdose should call 911.

Cowlitz County has not recorded any drug overdose deaths in teens over the last three years, but has seen an increase among those younger than 30 years old, according to the coroner's office data.

McCoy said he knows of three teens who have overdosed but survived because an ambulance got to them in time.

While at least some teens in the substance-use program know of the opioid-reversal medication naloxone, they don’t carry it because they are worried about getting in trouble, McCoy said.

'Bypassing heroin'

Adults seem to be more aware of fentanyl’s danger than most youth, McCoy said. Teens know less about the synthetic opioid or think it’s a trendy drug, he said. Some think because their friends have done it and survived, they’ll be fine, but it’s like “Russian roulette with a fully loaded gun. It’s not a matter of if, but when,” McCoy said, quoting a lecture he recently attended.

McCoy said fentanyl is being specifically targeted to youth, as it’s sold on social media, including Snapchat, and is more affordable for teens than other opioids like OxyContin.

“They’re not realizing they’re bypassing heroin,” he said. “Fentanyl is way more dangerous.”

Taking a pill doesn’t have the stigma of injecting, and some teens, and adults, may not even realize that’s what they’re taking, said Benjamin Hoppie, CORE Health substance-use director.

A 2021 survey at syringe exchange programs across the state, including Cowlitz County, found 42% of respondents used fentanyl in the past three months, up from 18% in 2019, according to a report from the UW Addictions, Drug and Alcohol Institute. Two-thirds of those people said they used fentanyl on purpose, most often in pill form. The other third reported they didn’t mean to use fentanyl and it was mixed in with another drug they use most often.

When dealing with opiates in pill form it’s “everywhere,” and there’s no stereotypical way to determine who would use them, McCoy said.

“Opiates don’t discriminate,” he said.

Mental health

Mental health struggles are the top reasons youth use drugs, as an unhealthy way to cope with emotions or trauma, McCoy said. Home life also factors in, and many youth in the program live where some type of drug use is accepted or in the home, he said.

While the state’s annual Healthy Youth Survey in 2021 reported an overall decline in drug and alcohol use, an increasing number of students reported feeling consistently sad or hopeless and considering suicide.

Of the youth CORE has worked with since September, 86 had expressed suicidal ideation during assessment or treatment, 38 reported past suicide attempts and 17 reported they had been hospitalized for mental health, suicidal ideation or a suicide attempt.

The organization aims to treat both mental illness and substance use disorder, McCoy said.

“It’s hard to tell a kid to stop smoking pot when they’re depressed,” he said. “It’s about finding healthy ways to cope.”

Teens have to be willing to enter treatment, and having the new youth center helps introduce them to services in a safe and comfortable environment, Hoppie said.

To help reach more youth struggling with substance use, CORE Health wants to continue working in more schools and remove as many barriers to treatment as possible, McCoy said.

Despite expanding outreach efforts, McCoy and Hoppie said they expect more deaths to come.

“I’ve heard more kids using it in the last 12 months,” McCoy said. “I don't see it coming to an end.”

